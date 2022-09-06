Hickory officer’s heroism to be recognized after saving 2 kids from burning home

A police officer in Hickory is being recognized for his heroic efforts to save two children from a burning home.

Hickory Police Officer Dylan Cornett told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty he’s not a hero and did what any other officer would have done.

Cornett spotted the fire shortly after 2 a.m. last May while out on patrol. By the time he got turned around, much of the mobile home was on fire.

ALSO READ: ‘Saved my life’: Man credits good Samaritans with his escape from Hickory house fire

Two children were sleeping when the flames destroyed the southwest Hickory home. Cornett said when he was in the mobile home, the smoke was so thick he couldn’t see his hand if he held it up.

Cornett went to the front door, which was unlocked, and found a little girl sleeping on a couch. He said when he got the little girl out, she told him her cousin was still in the rear of the home, so he went back inside and began calling out for the child. Cornett says that was when he felt the little boy tug on his police uniform and he was able to get him out.

Hickory- a police officer is being honored tonight for his heroic actions in saving two young children from a burning home. How he risked his life to reach the two cousins and why he says he isn’t a hero today on channel 9 eyewitness news at noon and five. pic.twitter.com/7RpBG1i174 — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) September 6, 2022

Channel 9 went by the address Tuesday and while the mobile home was gone, you could see where the intense flames burned the trees high above the home.

Cornett says he didn’t hesitate to go inside.

“I have kids of my own and that was my first thing is, ‘let’s make sure there’s no kids here.’ Because I know some children that died in a fire the previous year in that same area,” Cornett said. “Like I said once the door opened up, I kind of went in through the smoke, announcing myself as Hickory Police Department, and I could kind of see her legs on the couch.”

Story continues

Faherty found out from firefighters that the fire started from an electrical problem inside the home. The damages were estimated at $35,000.

>> At 5 p.m. on Eyewitness News, Reporter Dave Faherty expects to speak with the mother of the children who survived the fire.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Devastated’: Gastonia rescue mission struggles to reopen after fire shutters doors)



