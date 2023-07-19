Hickory paralegal accused of embezzling more than $1.5 million from law firm clients

A paralegal from Hickory is facing wire fraud charges after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from clients at the law firm where she worked, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Allegations in the indictment show that 54-year-old Jennifer Elaine Roarke, also known as Jennifer Claveria, worked for the Hickory law firm from 2007 to 2021. The firm handled the administration and management of trust for clients, including their trust bank accounts.

While working, Roarke was responsible for opening mail, processing invoices, and depositing checks into the trust bank accounts. The indictment says that from 2015 to 2021, she exploited her access and job within the law firm to embezzle more than $1.5 million from the trusts of law firm clients.

Roarke was able to embezzle money through hundreds of unauthorized wire transfers from bank accounts connected to the firm’s clients into accounts controlled by her. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Roarke used the money to pay for personal items, her mortgage, a car, credit card payments, and to fund a lavish lifestyle.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office thanked the FBI for the investigation that led to the charges.

A wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine.

