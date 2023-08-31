Hickory police arrest 3rd suspect in 2022 homicide

Aug. 31—U.S. Marshals Service agents tracked down and arrested a third suspect in a 2022 homicide case that left a 20-year-old dead from gunshot wounds.

On Monday, Jalen Tremain Crowell, 31, of Hickory, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service after he was found in Charlotte, according to Hickory police.

Crowell was charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted first degree murder in connection to the homicide of Khalil Rhynhart and attempted murder of Eric Rhynhart, 42, police said.

Crowell is in custody at the Catawba County Jail and being held without bond.

He was arrested and charged in the case that involved an early morning deadly shooting on Nov. 5, at about 3 a.m., in Hickory.

Hickory police responded to the scene, within the 900 block of Highland Avenue, after a witness saw a vehicle drive off the road. The witness, who called police, said that there were two men inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Hickory police.

When police arrived, they found a 2021 Kia Forte, driven by Eric Rhynhart, 42, who was accompanied by a passenger, Khalil Rhynhart, 20, who both were injured from gunshot wounds.

Eric Rhynhart was treated at a local hospital.

Khalil Rhynhart was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police determined that the Rhynharts were shot within the 500 block of Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard. Police reported multiple gunshots were fired during the shooting.

Two other suspects were arrested in November and December in the case.

On Nov. 17, Trevin Ali Brown, 24, was arrested with the assistance of the Granite Falls Police Department on a warrant for murder and attempted first degree murder and booked in the county jail without bond.

On Dec. 2, Jakeis Zameir Harris, 18, was arrested by Hickory police after he was found at a residence in northwest Hickory.

Harris was charged with murder, attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He was booked in the Catawba County Jail and is being held without bond.