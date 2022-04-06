Hickory police asking for public’s assistance finding missing 71-year-old man

Police in Hickory are searching for a missing man who may be suffering from cognitive impairment.

James A Johnson, 71, was last seen in the 2000 block of 11th Street Court NW. A Silver Alert was issued for Johnson early Wednesday morning.

Johnson is described as a white man with gray hair, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. He may be suffering from dementia, authorities said.

He was last seen driving a silver Kia Optima, model year 2006, with the license plate DKS1477. He was wearing a navy blue hoodie and dark colored joggers, police said.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s location is asked to call Detective Arriaga with the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

