Hickory police investigating separate robbery attempts from same night

Police in Hickory are investigating two robbery attempts that took place in the Hickory area on Friday night.

Investigators told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that a suspect robbed the Propst Superette on Mount Olive Church Road, which is just east of Newton. He held the clerk at gunpoint, forcing them to hand over money.

Deputies say dogs tracked the suspect to the church behind the store. The clerk was not hurt during the robbery.

Faherty then learned about a second case in Hickory that involved a Dollar General. The armed suspects tried to get into the store but weren’t successful.

Police aren’t sure if the two cases are connected, but both events took place near closing time.

Police only have a vague description of the suspect in the Dollar General robbery because the suspect was dressed in all black and was wearing a mask.

