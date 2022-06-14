Hickory police probe homicide

Jun. 14—HICKORY — Hickory police are investigating a homicide that occurred at Blue Ridge Heights Apartments Monday afternoon (June 13).

Hickory officers responded to the 900 block of 1st Street SW at approximately 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a black male lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.

Catawba County EMS attempted lifesaving procedures and then later pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

The victim was identified as Shonniel Blackburn, 35, of Hickory.

Investigators are now searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551, or contact Investigator Cadyn Laffon at claffon@hickorync.gov