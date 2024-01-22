Hickory woman pleads guilty to multiple robbery charges, face 10 years behind bars

A woman from Hickory is facing seven to 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple robbery charges on Thursday in Catawba County Superior Court.

Officials say 46-year-old, Conya Denise Montgomery was given the term by the Honorable Daniel A. Kuehnert a Superior Court Judge from Burke County.

Montgomery pleaded guilty to attempted common law robbery, and larceny from the person. financial card theft, four counts of obtaining property by pretense, and attempted obtaining property by pretense.

According to state courts, Montgomery will serve her time in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Correction.

Montgomery has prior convictions for felony larceny from November of 2021; she was also convicted of felony forgery of an instrument in August of 2006 and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a controlled substance in September of 1999 in Catawba County.

Last March, Montgomery tried to get a person to give her money that person did not have. She told the victim to get the money from an ATM, the victim refused; Montgomery then took her purse before running away. Police found her and took her into custody.

On June 3, 2023, Montgomery took another person’s debit card and used it to spend more than $300 at different locations. Other purchases and transfers were attempted but were declined by the victim’s bank.

A car was broken into in August 2023 and a debit card was taken by Montgomery who tried to use it at a business but the card was declined. Officials say surveillance footage at the business shows Montgomery trying to use the stolen card.

State courts say the cases were investigated by several officers from the Hickory Police Department.

