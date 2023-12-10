They hid from the Nashville school shooter. Months later, nightmares persist for these Covenant survivors

Melissa Alexander’s daughter writes the names of the six victims in the Covenant School shooting in a tiny book in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. Every year, the family records the names of people they lost in the book. It's placed on the family Christmas tree.

She saw the face of the killer who gunned down her friends. The shooter looked mean. Angry.

For weeks, the 9-year-old perched atop a set of stairs as night fell. There, inside her family’s two-story home, the girl, whose free time was once consumed by dancing and crafts, kept vigil, watching passing headlights that beamed through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Within days of the Covenant School shooting in late March, this survivor began an evening ritual — checking exits, searching for signs of suspicious cars, identifying hiding spots and always thinking of escape plans — on the off chance a killer tried to shoot their way into her home.

She even asked her parents to install bulletproof glass.

Before the school shooting, her mother said, she was a happy girl. Silly and funny. Delightful. Since then, she’s become more withdrawn. She lost 50% of the hearing in her left ear, a consequence of being so close to the shooter, inside the third-grade classroom that was riddled with more than 150 bullets.

“This devil came into their school and just started shooting it up like a f---ing war zone," said the girl's mother, Mary Joyce, as tears traveled down her face. Days after the shooting, Joyce and other parents toured the school building, a memory that stays with her.

Glass everywhere. Bullet holes in walls. Destroyed desks. Her daughter has also shared details of that Monday morning.

"And she was just screaming at them," Joyce said of the shooter. "I can't get that image out of my head."

The pain of those who lost loved ones is incomprehensible, said parents whose children survived. Survivors, though, face their own struggles as March 27 replays in their minds. They fear trips to the mall or sporting events. They envision their children terrified, dodging bullets.

The tragedy is still with them. Every day. It may be that way for years.

Three Covenant School parents — Joyce, Abby McLean and Melissa Alexander — agreed to discuss their families' physical and mental health struggles eight months after the tragic event that left seven people dead, including the shooter. The Tennessean agreed not to identify children by name.

The parents interviewed were cautious about saying too much about their children's experiences. It's their story to tell eventually, they said. And for now, many of the children are still processing what occurred. Some are only now starting to talk about it. Memories, though, are becoming clouded, intermixed with versions of the day's events overheard from other children.

Joyce’s daughter, now a fourth-grader, eventually stopped the nightly shooter drills, but she still struggles to understand why her friends are dead. Like other child survivors of that day, the girl often sleeps with her parents. Yet nightmares persist. For, in the quiet of the Nashville neighborhood of Spring Hills, memories return.

Melissa Alexander, the parent of a Covenant School student, holds her son's face while her family shops for Christmas trees at Hewitt Garden and Design Center in Franklin, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

At least some families of survivors are receiving mental health therapy. Some welcomed comfort dogs, on the advice of counselors. Dr. Melissa Brymer, the lead adviser to the Newtown Public Schools Recovery Program following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, has also spoken to Covenant School parents.

For some, Brymer said, mental health recovery will be a long-term process. Much of it will be coping with triggers. Continuing active shooter drills at school. Viewing content on social media or in the news media — there have been 126 incidents of gunfire on U.S. school grounds this year alone, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun violence prevention advocacy group.

Even signs of support posted throughout town bring the day back.

"This is life-altering for kids who experience these events,” said Brymer, the director of terrorism and disaster programs at the UCLA-Duke National Center for Child Traumatic Stress Network. She's also the lead author of "Psychological First Aid for Schools and Skills for Psychological Recovery” and has served as a consultant following disasters, terrorism events, school shootings and other tragedies.

Mary Joyce’s daughter holds up a drawing she did over a booklet depicting parental vows of a Baptism the booklet is one of the items kept in her “memory drawer” at the family’s home in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

“Kids, even 9 or 10, will ask, 'Why did this occur?' Especially with families of strong faith, or through the lens of faith, will ask why weren't they protected that day."

The three parents don't know what to expect early next year when students and faculty return to the Covenant School building. They said the building has not been dramatically remodeled.

"We're still living this trauma day in and day out," said Abby McLean, who had three children at the school that day: a third-grader, a sixth-grader and a pre-K child. "It is something that can be so all-encompassing of all our lives."

Nashville: The morning of March 27, 2023

At 10:11 a.m., the shooter, carrying two assault-like rifles and a handgun, opened fire on the glassed front entrance of The Covenant School, entering the building. Two minutes later, police received the first 911 call. (Police fatally shot the active shooter 14 minutes after that initial emergency call.)

Minutes after the 911 call, during a video conference call with work colleagues, Melissa Alexander received an email alerting her to a school lockdown. It included a chilling message:

"Pray for Covenant."

Then her phone rang from an unknown number. She had already missed two calls from this number, so she picked up. It was her son, a fourth-grader at the school.

He was screaming, pleading.

“'Mommy, Mommy please come now! Come now!'"

“Baby, I'm on my way. I love you. I will be there."

She wanted him to stay safe. Quiet. So she ended the phone call, not knowing if she would speak to her son again.

A half-remembered horror

Across town, Joyce was engaged in a group text with other school mothers, discussing what jazz shoes to buy the kids for a Covenant School performance in four days. Beginning at 10:36 a.m., she received a flurry of panicked and confused texts.

Joyce kept asking in the text group if this was real. Another mother wrote she was freaking out. Parents weren’t sure where to go or what to do.

Joyce jumped in the family truck with her husband. At some point, she screamed at him.

"Faster, faster!"

Their sole focus was to get to the school, traffic laws be damned. They hit a roadblock at Hobbs Road, about a mile away from the school in the Green Hills neighborhood.

She ran up Hillsboro Pike, her husband in chase.

They left the truck in the middle of the road. Purse on the front seat. Doors open. Windows down.

She just wanted to get to her child.

Melissa Alexander views a photograph that was taken March 27, 2023, the day of the Covenant School shooting, while she stood outside a building where students, including her son, were being held. At that time, Alexander put her hand up to the glass and had her son do the same in an effort to comfort him, Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

A police officer stopped her, telling her she needed to go to Woodmont Baptist Church with other parents waiting to be reunited with their children. More running. People staring.

A stranger in an SUV offered her a ride. They blew through red lights, drove on the wrong side of the road and sped the other direction on Hillsboro Pike. The driver, a woman, held her hand as the woman's son, in the back seat, read Bible passages.

"She got us to that church but I don't even know what her name is," Joyce said months later. "I'm forever grateful that she got me there."

Reunification

Alexander, like the other mothers, rushed to the school in a blur. A police officer on the scene directed her to a nearby fire station, which sheltered survivors. For a while, parents were not allowed entry.

She saw her son through the window. He begged her to come inside. She wasn't allowed in yet. None of the parents were. You’re safe, she told him. He was still frightened. So she thought about how she could calm him down.

She put her hand up to the glass.

“Hey, put your hand right here. Put your hand on mine. We're here together, and you're safe."

For McLean, more than an hour passed before she discovered all of her children were alive.

That evening, she and her husband told their 9-year-old daughter that three of her classmates had died. They hadn't planned to do so immediately, but the girl knew her friends weren't on the bus to the church.

"She immediately ran to her room and shut the door," McLean said. "I don't even remember how long it was before she came out again."

After getting their son back, the Alexanders took him to a hibachi restaurant — one of his favorites — and told the servers it was the boy's birthday. His family wanted to do something normal to cheer him up. They didn't know what else to do.

Joyce told her daughter that some of her friends had been taken to the hospital and didn't make it. (A child therapist had advised them to avoid telling the girl that her friends had died at the school — where she may eventually have to return.)

The girl stared silently at the family fireplace.

"After I told her," Joyce said, "you could just see that, like, her childhood, like any warmth that was left of her just like floated away."

A potentially long-term recovery process for shooting survivors

Brymer, the UCLA child trauma expert, said it's natural for children who survive horrid events to become more mindful of safety. Checking for exits and being aware of surroundings is healthy, so long as it doesn't interfere with normal lives. It's a sign, she added, that they understand the concept of danger.

Michelle Reising, a pediatric psychologist at Vanderbilt University who treats children with post-traumatic stress disorder, said every child's recovery from a traumatic event is different. It depends on how much family support they receive, any previous exposure to trauma, whether they lost a loved one and how close they were to the event.

Mary Joyce kisses her daughter goodnight in her son's room at the family home in Nashville , Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Her daughter continues to work toward being able to feel secure enough to sleep in her own bedroom.

Some parents and children, especially in these still-early months, Reising said, will have trouble sleeping, experience behavioral problems, remain anxious and suffer from other issues. Others will endure the effects of PTSD for years. However, she said not every survivor will need long-term mental health treatment.

"But what we do know," Reising said, “is that people who go through these kinds of events, they're never going to forget what they went through."

A 'disappointing' special session

Families have become closer as a result of shared pain — processing grief through lobbying for laws they hope will improve school safety.

The parents interviewed testified earlier this year before the Tennessee General Assembly during a special session called for by Gov. Bill Lee, hoping lawmakers would enact modest gun law reforms.

Abby McLean stands in front of the chamber doors to the House of Representatives at the State Capitol building in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. McLean, a Covenant School parent, testified during a special session called by Gov. Bill Lee following the Nashville school shooting.

McLean, whose three children survived the shooting, testified against a proposal to allow teachers to be armed in the classroom. Covenant families lobbied for House Bill 7002, which would have set standards for school alarms during an active shooting, and Senate Bill 7090, which would have limited public access to autopsies and medical examiner reports for child victims of violent crimes.

Both measures failed.

Tennessee's special session: What lawmakers did and did not accomplish

In some instances, Joyce said, families felt they were treated dismissively by lawmakers. She did not reveal their names.

"To have someone in that elected position look at you with a smirk — it feels so disrespectful because I don't want to be talking to this person," Joyce said. "I don't want to be talking in front of all these people. But I am because I feel like it's my obligation now to speak up for the children who were killed and our friends that were killed. This happens all the time in schools and it has to stop."

Still no answers

These parents often hear from well-meaning people that all of this must have been a terrible ordeal to go through. It still is, they tell them. Same goes for the children.

Joyce said her daughter, who hid under a table as the shooter shot up her classroom, has talked about one of her best friends as if she's still alive. It took her more than three months to discuss March 27.

Alexander's then-fourth-grade son, whose classroom was around the corner from the third-grade room that sustained much of the damage, slept with his parents in the weeks after the shooting. She doesn't want to say much publicly about how he processes what happened. She did reveal that eight months later, she struggles with the memory of March 27 and how to help her child work through it.

"I maybe have accepted that this is our lives but I'm also angry that this is the life our community has been given," Alexander said.

McLean said her three children are reacting differently.

Her oldest, who hid during the shooting with classmates in a closet, still doesn't want to talk about it.

Her third-grader is starting to open up.

And her then-5-year-old has many questions.

"But how do you explain to a 5-year-old who is trying to comprehend why this atrocity happened, why somebody chose to come into their school and murder people and do so much destruction to their school?" McLean said.

"That's been a lot of questions that he's had (since March 27), and still does, and I don't have the answers."

Frank Gluck is the health care reporter for The Tennessean. He can be reached at fgluck@tennessean.com. Follow him on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @FrankGluck.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville school shooting survivors say why their pain remains fresh