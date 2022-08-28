Hidden Bristol stories told through virtual reality tour

An immersive city tour using virtual reality is sharing the histories of marginalised communities.

Bristol Story Trails captures 23 stories from local businesses across the city in areas including Knowle, Southmead and Kingswood.

The digital story map can be followed using an app, created by Marcus Smith.

Mr Smith said he wanted to encourage people to see the city in a different way whilst visiting parts of the city they might not know.

People will also be able to use augmented reality on their phones if they want to take part.

"I wanted to reveal the independent and do-it yourself mindset of people in Bristol," Mr Smith said.

"I also wanted to highlight the emotional attachment we have to places, as well as allowing people to see Bristol differently."

Amongst the stories captured is Anthonell Peccoo's, centring on the barbershop he set up - Second Combing in Stokes Croft.

His future in the UK had become uncertain with news he could face deportation and a petition and mural was created for him.

A selection of stories related to the Windrush generation are also featured.

Trail maker and creative designer Lucy Fulford said the trails just "scratch the surface" of the history the people do not realise is on their doorstep.

"It's a great opportunity for older people to engage with technology and young people with history," she said.

"Bristol has done well in covering the Windrush, so I wanted to use this opportunity to also bring that piece of history to the trail."

She said she also highlighted 50th anniversary of the expulsion of the Asian population in Uganda through the story of the Majothis, owners of Bristol Sweet Mart.

They were exiled from Uganda and resettled in the UK in 1978.

A small installation of the project will also be available to access at Bristol Central Library soon and the trail can be followed on the app until February 2023.

