Flight Attendant Removed By Police After Hidden Camera Was Found In Bathroom On American Airlines Flight
From hot cabins while boarding to multi-hour waits on the tarmac, tons of flight cancelations and infuriating delays, it’s safe to say that flying can suck in a lot of ways these days. But now there’s a new thing to worry about while you’re at cruising altitude — whether or not someone has hidden a camera in the urine-splattered broom closet they call airplane bathrooms.
Boston 25 News reports that a “potential criminal act” took place onboard an American Airlines flight involving a “juvenile, a flight attendant, and a cell phone.” Details are still scarce, and law enforcement has yet to announce an arrest, but based on what’s already been reported about the incident, it sounds pretty serious.
Read more
Bethesda Explains Starfield's Complete Lack Of Ground Vehicles
Grimes Demands Elon Musk Let Her See Their Son in Now-Deleted Tweet
Jimmy Fallon is the latest television host to face toxic workplace allegations
Award Winning Bird Images Are the Best Thing You’ll See All Day
Since this story was first reported, new information has been limited. The FBI and Massachusetts State Police haven’t said anything of substance on the incident, and American Airlines’ statement on the incident was brief, saying, “We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities.” Considering the seriousness of what potentially happened, something tells us we won’t learn more until the investigation is complete.
More from Jalopnik
Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years for Rapes, Won’t See Parole Until He’s 77
Russell Wilson and his diva ways weren't ready for a coach like Sean Payton
Hasbro's Massive Star Wars Ghost Ship Broke All Its Crowdfunding Goals
Securing Us ‘In, From, and to Space’: New Space Force Mission Statement Has Our Heads Spinning
Sign up for Jalopnik's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.