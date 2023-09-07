Flight Attendant Removed By Police After Hidden Camera Was Found In Bathroom On American Airlines Flight

From hot cabins while boarding to multi-hour waits on the tarmac, tons of flight cancelations and infuriating delays, it’s safe to say that flying can suck in a lot of ways these days. But now there’s a new thing to worry about while you’re at cruising altitude — whether or not someone has hidden a camera in the urine-splattered broom closet they call airplane bathrooms.

Boston 25 News reports that a “potential criminal act” took place onboard an American Airlines flight involving a “juvenile, a flight attendant, and a cell phone.” Details are still scarce, and law enforcement has yet to announce an arrest, but based on what’s already been reported about the incident, it sounds pretty serious.

Read more

Since this story was first reported, new information has been limited. The FBI and Massachusetts State Police haven’t said anything of substance on the incident, and American Airlines’ statement on the incident was brief, saying, “We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities.” Considering the seriousness of what potentially happened, something tells us we won’t learn more until the investigation is complete.

More from Jalopnik

Sign up for Jalopnik's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.