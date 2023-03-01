Hidden cameras found in high school restroom, California police say. Teacher arrested

A teacher accused of hiding cameras in a restroom near an Irvine high school swimming pool has been arrested, California police reported.

Siu Kong Sit, 37, of Santa Ana faces charges including possessing or manufacturing child pornography and burglary, Irvine police said in a news release.

A maintenance worker discovered the cameras in an all-gender restroom at the Beckman High School swimming pool on Monday, Feb. 27, the release said.

Police arrested Sit at the school after an investigation determined he had placed the cameras in the restroom, the release said.

The Tustin Unified School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on March 1.

Investigators found images of several victims on the cameras and are seeking additional victims, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information contact detective Gavin Hudson at 949-724-7168 or ghudson@cityofirvine.org.

Irvine is a city of 310,000 people about 40 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

