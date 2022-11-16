There’s a hidden coyote staring right at you in this Texas photo. Can you find it?

There’s a sneaky coyote hiding in a photo shared by a Texas state park, and unless you look real closely, you might miss it.

Galveston Island State Park posted the photo to Facebook on Nov. 16, asking “Can you spot the coyote?”

“Coyotes are masters of camouflage and are specially adapted to living in the coastal prairie of Galveston,” according to Galveston Island State Park.

The photo is below. Do you see the animal?

Need a hint?

In this specific photo, it can be seen blending in “perfectly” with bushy bluestem (scientifically known as Andropogon glomeratus), wildlife officials said.

You might need to zoom in a little, but you’ll find the predator to the left of the yellow pole. It’s staring right at you.

This coyote “blends in perfectly with the bushy bluestem,” officials said.

“Found him, though I’ve always thought it easier to see wildlife in person than in photographs,” one person said.

“It took a minute to find it,” another wrote. “So cool! Thanks for sharing!”

“Love this,” said another Facebook user. “Our island’s wildlife is amazing!!”

If you were to see a coyote in real life, experts said you should keep your distance. To ensure you are far enough away, they recommend “the thumb test.”

“Hold your arm outstretched in front of you with a thumb’s up,” the state park said. “If you close one eye and the animal is larger than your thumb, you are too close!”

Coyotes are common across Texas, as they’ve “adapted easily to the expansion of human communities into their habitat,” according to state wildlife officials.

Texas Parks and Wildlife did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the photo, including when it was taken and who spotted the coyote.

‘At least 9 coyotes’ surround dog walker and refuse to back down, Massachusetts cops say

Watch as a mountain lion sneaks up on a coyote wandering at night in California video

Coyote sneaks into family bathroom unnoticed — and hides behind toilet, Ohio cops say

How high can a coyote jump? Backyard video of bold intruder takes Texans by surprise