Hidden doors, secret music studio, lakeview: Go inside a $4.95M Franklin home up for sale

From Emmylou Harris to Brandi Clark, the home at 2356 Nanchez Trace, about 20 minutes outside of historic downtown Franklin, has seen its fair share of recording artists and music concerts.

The 6,139-square-foot five bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home features a state-of-the-art hidden recording studio behind a bookshelf-shaped doorway that the current homeowners say is easily one of their favorite parts of the property.

And it could all be yours.

The contemporary-style house, which also features a lakeside view and comes with 2 offices, a sauna, basketball pad, gym, carport and large garage on three floors, is currently listed for sale at $4.97 million after a round of renovations, including a new roof, were finished in 2020.

“The marrying of the wood and stone is what drew us to the house," said homeowner Kim Horrocks, a singer and audio book recorder. "The large windows facing the river allows us to sit above the trees while admiring the nature that surrounds the property."

With music being such an important part of Horrocks' and husband Lee Horrocks' lives, the pair included top of the line equipment in the home's recording studio. There's a large London telephone booth and TVs encased in gold frames, but one of the home's more noticeable features isn't inside at all.

It's outside.

The beaming yellow front doors serve as a contrast to the home's stone and dark brown wood exterior. There's a very tall chimney, more hidden doors and other natural touches that serve to set the home apart from its contemporaries.

“At first, all that was just a tall chimney that people would see for miles, said Lee Horrocks, an artist, songwriter and producer. “It took close to a $100,000 in materials when it was originally built in 1976.”

Said to be designed by famed architect Robert Anderson, the home offers two decks. The main, crafted from Brazilian Teak, is catered to nature lovers, sitting above the Harpeth River.

The master bedroom has a smaller deck with large North and East-facing windows.

"I love this little deck, I sit out there all the time to relax,” Kim Horrocks said.

One of the most detail-oriented features of the home are the windows at the corners, which serve as viewpoints for the entire property. From the large windows at the entry way and living room to the windows on the east and west sides of the home, they all align. So when guests are standing in any area on the main level, they can view all of the scenery.

One of Kim Horroks' favorite features is the third floor balcony, which overlooks the living room, she said.

It offers an unobstructed view of the river, and has, in the past, served as the perfect viewing point for the couple's beloved at-home concerts.

“We’ve had the seating up here," she said. "It's always so much fun."

As they prepare for their next adventure, the house will always be special to Kim Horrocks.

“I remember when we moved in, and we were, like, looking down at the river, and it was the coldest day,” she said. “The house was empty, and I was shivering, but we both were, like, 'this is our house.'

"It was at that point that we both looked at each other and went, 'this is it.'”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Take a peek at this Franklin home with hidden doors, music studio