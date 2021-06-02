‘Hidden gem’ from Boise to open where Meridian restaurant closed after 7 months

Raw, marinated fish? Out. Five-star Korean street food? In.

Koco Bell, a parking-lot food stand at the corner of Five Mile and Ustick roads in Boise, plans to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant at 13601 W. McMillan Road, suite 104, in Meridian.

The 1,334-square-foot spot is where Poke Vibes operated before it shuttered permanently in January. Prior to that, the space had been a Paddles Up Poke franchise location. Opened by the former franchisee, Poke Vibes offered a similar menu of Hawaiian-style bowls when it opened last June. But the experiment was short-lived.

The new Koco Bell could be serving Korean food to customers as soon as the end of the month, owner Jaikoo “Steve” Kang said. “I hope!” he added in a phone interview.

Kang’s business has earned a loyal following since debuting a year ago next to a Stinker gas station. You’ll find the word “delicious” in multiple Yelp reviews, where Koco Bell earned an impressive five-star rating. Praising the kimbap, one customer wrote, “I would call Koco Bell a hidden gem in Boise.”

The menu formerly posted on the food stand.

Customers also rave about the traditional Korean Ginger Tea ($3.75, cinnamon, jujube, ginger and honey — served hot or cold).

Kang has already sold Koco Bell’s original, bright-red food stand at 10698 W. Ustick Road in Boise, he said. So it won’t be reopening with Korean food.

Instead, Kang is concentrating on acquiring the necessary permits to get Koco Bell open in its new, larger spot.

“We are missing our customers,” Koco Bell posted on its website over the weekend. “See you soon.”