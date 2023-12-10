These Hidden-Gem Walmart Home Gifts Are Worthy Of A Cool Boutique

Boutique-style ceramic vases from Walmart

Boutique-style ceramic vases from Walmart

Let’s face it, gifting everyone on your list can really add up: teacher gifts, secret Santa, your sister-in-law — and don’t forget mom and dad, your bestie, boss and everyone in between. Sure, we’d all like to get a boutique treat for everyone on the list, but who amongst us has cash to burn?

If you’re trying to avoid dropping a whole paycheck this holiday season, these chic decor selects from Walmart pass the test. Statement ceramic vases, tufted throw pillows and trendy pillar candles look like they came off the shelves of a cool local shop and kitchen selects you’d swear were from Williams-Sonoma all ring up under $30. Consider your checking account saved.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Tufted trellis throw pillow

Walmart

Tufted trellis throw pillow

This pillow is tufted in a geometric trellis design and finished with tassels on each corner. It’s available in several shades to fit your decor, but classic ivory feels like a modern way to go, particularly when gifting. Geometric shapes and tonal texture have a boho modern farmhouse feel that is sure to please your cool giftee.

$15.87 at Walmart

Glass and wood incense burner set

Walmart

Glass and wood incense burner set

This modern glass and wood incense burner set looks like it came off the shelves of a museum gift shop. The elongated curves of the burner might even bring images of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Guggenheim Museum to mind. No doubt any art and design fan will be smitten with this set. Clever, utilitarian design lets you burn your favorite incense (this set comes with 10 sticks to get you started) on the lid and keep your stash in the glass box below. If you’re a little, pun intended, burned out on incense, use this dish to dress up your desk, stash cotton balls or organize your bedside table.



$7.87 at Walmart

Boho vase set

Walmart

Boho vase set

If you told me these bone-white ceramic vases weren’t a score from the coolest estate sale you’ve ever been to, I wouldn’t believe you. These bubbled forms with a textured matte glaze have all the makings of a mid-century heirloom piece. Any vintage lover or design fan on your list would flip for these. This set of two comes packaged in a stylish, gifting ready box, but you could always keep one for yourself.

$28.99 at Walmart

Electric gooseneck kettle

Walmart

Electric gooseneck kettle

It’s hard to believe this gooseneck kettle is under $30. Similar styles go for upwards of $100, especially in statement colors. This electric kettle comes in classic black or warm white, but the light sage green shade is a true stand out. Please coffee and tea drinkers alike with this design. The gooseneck shape is ideal for making single cups of pour over coffee and works like a charm when preparing tea, hot chocolate and even making a cup of ramen in a pinch.

$29.97 at Walmart

Pillar candle set

Walmart

Pillar candle set

Shaped pillar candles are really having a moment. You’d be hard pressed not to find them in just about every cool home goods boutique. Unlike those cool boutiques, this set of three candles rings up well under the competition at just shy of $20. Your trend-setting roommate, architecture-buff dad or secret Santa would all love this crowd pleasing set. You could even break it up for several cool stocking stuffers or maybe even to save one for yourself.

$18.87 at Walmart

Blown glass candle sticks

Walmart

Blown glass candle sticks

These blown glass pillar candle sticks in candy colored hues could pass for a vintage find in a snap. Heck, if you don’t tell them they’re not a one-of-a-kind find, we won’t. Each stick is under $10, so you could build a pretty trio set for under $30 or snag a couple to pair with some nice beeswax taper candles without breaking the bank.

$9.70 at Walmart

Arch chenille throw

Walmart

Arch chenille throw

This time of year everyone is looking for a little extra snuggle time, and this chenille throw is the ultimate cozy pick. Extra fluffy and comfy — think your favorite cardigan reincarnated as a blanket — this throw is hard to beat. Not only is it a cozy champ, the arched stripe design adds a cool, modern touch. In a variety of colors, this might just be the pick for everyone on your list.

$20.98 at Walmart

Related...