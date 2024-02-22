Hidden gems? More travelers are discovering America’s least visited national parks

If you want to get away from it all, there’s a national park for you.

Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve was the least visited national park in America last year, with just over 11,000 recreation visits across its 8.5 million acres, according to newly released National Park Service statistics.

“It’s as wild and remote a place as you can find in North America,” Peter Christian, chief spokesperson for Public Affairs for the National Park Service’s Alaska region, previously told USA TODAY.

But data released Thursday shows even Gates of the Arctic saw more visits last year than in 2022, like many of America’s least visited parks.

Congaree and Dry Tortugas actually set new visitation records in 2023, suggesting the longtime hidden gems aren’t quite so hidden any more. (Joshua Tree and New River Gorge also saw record visitation last year, but they’re not hidden at all.)

The western part of the Brooks Range is seen from the air. Gates of the Arctic National Park is centered in the central part of the range.

Stats also showed more travelers visited parks last spring and fall, versus the already busy summer.

“Our national parks tell our shared American story. I'm glad visitors are finding hidden gems, exploring in the off-season and finding new ways to have a great time in our national parks,” National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said in a statement.

Systemwide, there was a 4% increase across parks that track visitation over 2022, with some parks like National Park of American Samoa and Virgin Islands seeing dramatic jumps while others like Death Valley and Haleakalā saw dips. The National Park Service noted the latter two both faced significant closures last year due to natural disasters.

There are 429 units within the National Park System, which includes national parks, battlefields, lakeshores, memorials and more. Nearly all of them kept count of visits last year.

Visitors can wander at their own pace on Congaree's Boardwalk Loop.

15 least-visited national parks of 2023

Pinnacles National Park - 341,220 visits, up from 275,023

Channel Islands National Park - 328,746 visits, up from 323,245

Congaree National Park - 250,114 visits, up from 204,522

Guadalupe Mountains National Park - 227,340 visits, up from 219,987

Voyageurs National Park - 220,825 visits, down from 221,434

Great Basin National Park - 143,265 visits, up from 142,115

Dry Tortugas National Park - 84,285 visits, up from 78,488

Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve - 78,305 visits, up from 65,236

North Cascades National Park - 40,351 visits, up from 30,154

Katmai National Park and Preserve - 33,763 visits, down from 33,908

Isle Royale National Park - 28,965 visits, up from 25,454

Kobuk Valley National Park - 17,616 visits, up from 16,925

Lake Clark National Park and Preserve - 16,728 visits, down from 18,187

National Park of American Samoa - 12,134 visits, up from 1,887

Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve - 11,045 visits, up from 9,457

Source: National Park Service

These rock formations along the Katmai coast are the result of lava cooling and slowly fracturing, according to the national park.

