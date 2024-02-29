Hidden gems: Reader's Digest calls this Collier beach one of the best in Florida

Popular magazine Reader's Digest highlighted several South Florida beaches in a February article titled "15 Best Beaches in Florida Locals Want to Keep Secret."

One Collier County beach made the cut: Tigertail Beach on Marco Island.

Photo of Tigertail Beach

What did Reader's Digest say about Tigertail Beach?

Best for: Swimming and bird-watching

After you park your car and start walking toward the water ahead of you, you might ask yourself: Is this the beach? It certainly is “a beach,” but what you see from the parking lot is actually just a huge lagoon, full of birds and tidal pools. And yes, plenty of people set up camp right there! But if you walk just a few minutes past the lagoon (sometimes, depending on the tide, you’ll have to wade through), you’ll get to the real star: three miles of soft, wide sand, fiddler crabs and beautiful migratory shorebirds.

The author, Liz Zack, also recommends watching the sunset and then grabbing a bite to eat at Sami's, a local favorite that serves Italian dishes.

What other Southwest Florida beaches were included?

Photo of a bird at Tigertail Beach

How Reader's Digest chose its 'Best Florida Beaches'

The author wrote: "We explored and paddleboarded our way across the Sunshine State to bring you this list of secret finds. We also talked to Florida locals and travel experts and scoured the TripAdvisor boards to find not just the best beaches but also the best things to do at them and the best places to stay."

Did you know?

With 1,350 miles of ocean views, according to he Reader's Digest article, Florida is home to one of the largest coastlines in the United States, second only to Alaska.

