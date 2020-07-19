Insurance companies turned 'police regulators' have been quietly shaping America's cities

The city of Niota, Tennessee, population 700, has a police department with just three officers. So when two of them wound up in court in 2011 accused of beating up a local motorist, Niota had a huge problem. The motorist sued for $35 million, more than 75 times the city budget.

Civil courts are a common path for police misconduct victims, costing major cities hundreds of millions of dollars over the past decade. Many early Black Lives Matter headlines are now linked to a monetary settlement; Michael Brown, $1.5 million; Freddie Gray, $6.4 million; Eric Garner, $5.9 million; Tamir Rice, $6 million.

But a town the size of Niota can’t raise that kind of money. Like most smaller cities, it purchases liability insurance, either via a commercial insurer or a nonprofit “risk pool” with other nearby governments. These insurers help cities weather the cost of legal claims ranging from playground injuries to wrongful convictions to police abuse.

“We could not have a city without insurance,” said Lois Preece, then and now Niota’s mayor. “Anyone slipping on the street could wipe our budget out.”

By the summer of 2013, Niota’s insurer, a Tennessee risk pool, was fed up. Preece said the insurer gave her a choice: remove the officers or lose coverage. And just like that, though criminal and civil cases against them were dismissed, two-thirds of Niota’s police force had to be replaced,

Roughly 85 percent of police departments serve municipalities with under 25,000 people and are likely covered by a liability insurer. These smaller departments rarely make national news, but they are more likely than big-city departments to be troubled, experts say. While police killings have fallen in big cities over the past six years, a FiveThirtyEight data analysis shows they have increased in suburban and rural areas.

In recent years, a little-known player has been quietly reshaping America’s smaller police departments: the insurance industry. Across the nation, city insurers have demonstrated surprising success in “policing the police;” eliminating risky protocols, ousting police chiefs, and even closing problematic departments altogether.

Yet insurance is no white horse, experts caution. Some experts worry many insurers do little more than shield cities from the consequences of police misconduct.

“As an aggregate, insurers need to wake up,” said John Rappaport, a University of Chicago Law School professor who specializes in criminal justice. “There are high levels of fatal police violence. You may think you’re an insurance company, but you’re actually a police regulator.”

Hanging out at police bars

For insurers, police reform is about money, not morality. Just as State Farm wants to prevent car crashes, a liability insurer wants to prevent lawsuits.

When the customers are police departments, “loss prevention” means teaching a police department how to reduce risk. In the first in-depth study on how insurers affect police, Rappaport surveyed the industry’s carrots and sticks, from policy audits to virtual reality use-of-force simulators. Often, insurers educate departments on risky areas like vehicle pursuits and strip searches. Many do site visits and ride-alongs, keeping a “watch list” for departments with histories of costly lawsuits, according to the study. Rappaport’s favorite example is the insurer who sends representatives incognito to hang out at "cop bars” to observe the local police culture.

“Insurers are clearly affecting the behavior of police departments they insure, for better or for worse” said Rappaport. “They are capable of doing it for the better, and sometimes more efficiently than governmental agencies and prosecutors.”

The police department in the tiny California city of Maywood, for example, had faced pressure to change from the California attorney general, its City Council, and the Los Angeles Times, but its insurer ultimately had the last word.

By 2010, the one-square-mile town just south of downtown L.A. had racked up $17.3 million in five years of claims against the police, according to court documents. The Los Angeles Times said the Maywood department was “a haven for misfit cops who had been pushed out of other law enforcement agencies for crimes or serious misconduct,” while the attorney general said it was responsible for “gross misconduct and widespread abuse including unlawful use of force against civilians,”