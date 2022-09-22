Hidden paragraph of Putin's decree allows 1 million Russians to be mobilised

STANISLAV POHORILOV — THURSDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:56

The hidden 7th paragraph of the Russian President’s decree on partial mobilisation allows the Ministry of Defence of Russia to mobilise 1 million people, a source in Vladimir Putin’s administration has informed the news outlet Novaya Gazeta.Europe.

Source: Novaya Gazeta. Europe

Details: A source of the outlet said that initially, they had discussed classifying the entire decree. Later they decided to mark only the 7th paragraph, where the number of those who would be mobilised was written, as "for official use".

"The number was changed several times, but in the end, they stopped at a million," the source clarified.

The news outlet also tried to contact executive bodies for confirmation of this information, as they usually receive full texts of the President’s decrees, including those "for official use".

According to sources in a few ministries, they have not received the full version of the decree, and they are not able to see it in the system of inter-ministerial document management.

Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president’s press secretary, told Russian propaganda news outlet RIA Novosti that the claim about 1 million mobilised citizens in paragraph 7 of the decree was not true. "It’s a lie," he stated.

Background:

On the morning of 21 September, Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation. He claimed it was necessary "to defend the country".

Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s press secretary, refused to disclose the content of the concealed paragraph 7 of Putin’s decree on partial mobilisation, saying only that it refers to the number of conscripts.

After partial mobilisation was announced, protests were held in Russian cities. Law enforcement agencies report that at least 1,176 people were detained.

In Moscow and Voronezh, mobilisation notices were handed to those who were detained at the protests against partial mobilisation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





