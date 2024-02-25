Hidden recorder found in Washington County store; man sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A photo of a man believed to be responsible for placing a hidden recorder in a clothing store fitting room was released Saturday by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office following a months-long investigation.

The man, described by authorities as Asian, is likely in his 40s or 50s with black hair and glasses, reportedly groped a person at a Fred Meyer store in Scappoose in December 13, 2023, only 13 days before the hidden recorder was spotted in the Washington County store, officials said.

‘No closure’ for Portland family of Sandra Young 54 years later

Over 6 weeks, the device was forensically analyzed. Investigators said they found “a series of photos” of the suspect but no other images or videos of potential victims were found.

The Fred Meyer victim “positively identified” the suspect in a photo as the same person believed to have placed the device at the unnnamed Washington County store.

The investigation is ongoing and active.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503.629.0111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.