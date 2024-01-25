'Hidden in the shadows:' Counting the homeless in Anderson

Jan. 25—ANDERSON — Volunteers worked at several locations as part of the annual point in time count of homeless people in Madison County.

The annual event took place Wednesday with the information gathered submitted to the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department for potential grant funding.

The city of Anderson has set aside $900,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to deal with homelessness. Those funds have not been awarded.

Volunteers were encouraging people that are homeless to fill out a form so an accurate count of those without permanent housing could be identified.

Sean Harris and Richard Harvey with the Christian Center visited the former tent city site and areas along the White River looking for homeless people.

There was only one person sitting under the Eisenhower Bridge along the White River.

Scott Maynard, 30, has been homeless since he was 15 years old.

"I take advantage of the programs all the time," he said.

Maynard said he stays in the forest at night.

"It's really important," Harvey said of the point in time count. "These are people who are hidden in the shadows and most people have no idea of the problem."

He said the count is used to determine funding from the federal government for programming.

An Aspire Indiana employee, who didn't want to be identified, said this is a population we really care about.

"We really dedicate more resources to get an accurate count, so we can get the correct amount of money," he said.

He said the issue is that the homeless people are hard to find.

"The police department has been working to keep the homeless away from the trails for safety reasons," the worker said of the former tent city location. "This was always a nice location because it's close to the Christian Center."

It has been harder to build relationships and the trust among the homeless, he said. Mental health continues to be an issue.

"You want the best for them, but they have to be willing to take some steps," he said.

Anderson City Councilwoman Rachel Landers was working at the Eleos Center to sign up the homeless.

"Homelessness has always been an issue that has been important to me," Landers said. "It's an issue I've wanted to have an impact on for many years.

"I'm passionate about the plight of the homeless," she said. "The point in time count is a very important step in the direction of getting help. Today I've talked to several people and heard their stories."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.