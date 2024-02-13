‘Hidden space’ in estate for sale in Colorado might be the coolest thing ever. See it
A posh estate that has a little something extra just landed on the snowy market of Franktown, Colorado, for $2.399 million.
The four-bedroom, five-bathroom residence isn’t one for modesty, at least when it comes to the interior, which has more than a few surprises: including a recording studio that’s in a “hidden space” in the basement.
But that’s not the only intriguing aspect of the 5,702-square-foot home.
“This home is the most sought after lot in the community perched atop the development with panoramic views of the Rockies,” the listing on Compass says.
“This was the model for the community and the attention to detail from entry to exit is unmatched.”
Not only can you relax in the epitome of luxury, but you can take in the beauty of the mountains without ever stepping foot outside.
Features include:
Large windows
Covered patio
Outdoor fireplace
Chef’s kitchen
High ceilings
Oversized deck
Dual sided bar
Theater
Four car garage
But the real kicker is the epic-ness that is the red recording studio.
“Do not miss the fully engineer tested soundproof recording studio just as you enter the basement,” the listing describes. “This hidden space is being used as a full recording studio.”
Franktown is about 35 miles south of Denver.
The listing is held by David DiPetro.
