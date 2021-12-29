Hidden time capsule recovered from statue

Motley Fool

According to Google Trends, consumers' search interest in the term "metaverse" has grown 10 times over the past three months, and the term is now widely popular in nearly all 50 states. With so much of the population warming up to the idea of the metaverse, now is the time to look into some stocks that could fuel its growth. Out of all the companies that could help grow the metaverse, Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) stands out.