Hidden time capsule recovered from statue
A time capsule from 1887 was discovered in the pedestal of a Robert E. Lee statue on Dec. 28, and conservators from Richmond, Virginia, where the statue was, got the chance to examine its contents.
A time capsule from 1887 was discovered in the pedestal of a Robert E. Lee statue on Dec. 28, and conservators from Richmond, Virginia, where the statue was, got the chance to examine its contents.
Stock market followers will recognize the acronym FAANG, although name changes make it somewhat dated. Facebook recently changed its name to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB). The other companies are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).
According to Google Trends, consumers' search interest in the term "metaverse" has grown 10 times over the past three months, and the term is now widely popular in nearly all 50 states. With so much of the population warming up to the idea of the metaverse, now is the time to look into some stocks that could fuel its growth. Out of all the companies that could help grow the metaverse, Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) stands out.
Clark Griswold could never.
Halle Berry is having the best holiday vacation, relaxing by the ocean with nothing but a comforter covering her up. It looks like the most idyllic place to wake up after the frenzy of December. The actress shared the sultry photo on her Instagram page that showed her lounging on an outdoor bed overlooking the […]
The NFL announced Madden, the icon known for being the Raiders' longtime head coach as well as for his broadcasting career and the video game series that bore his name, died "unexpectedly" according to the league.
Heidi Klum, 48, shows off her totally toned booty as she hangs around the house naked in new IG pics. Regular outdoor workouts keep the supermodel in shape.
The Kentucky senator's claim that Democrats "steal" elections via "legally valid" votes lays bare the GOP's belief that no election is legitimate if a Democrat wins.
NC State coach Dave Doeren said he "felt lied to" by UCLA officials after the Bruins bowed out of Tuesday's Holiday Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols.
A woman on TikTok shared the strange items movie patrons left after a screening of "Sing 2."
Dana White turned the tables on Jake Paul.
The Christmas Day shooting of a fabulously wealthy Long Island couple by their hulking bodybuilder son is only the latest chapter in the saga of a family whose lives would check all the boxes for a reality cable TV show. There’s the hardworking, company-owning husband, the trophy wife matron of the house, their go-his-own-way son who strayed far from the family business, and the stately Nassau ...
The Selling Sunset star announced her split from Jason Oppenheim last week, saying that it was due to their "ideas for family ultimately not being aligned."
A racially-charged tweet by Rep. Patricia Morgan has inflamed social media. Black Lives Matter RI calls to strip her of committee appointments.
As an East Coast native, I was completely blown away by my first trip to Southern California. From daily sunshine to shopping, here's what shocked me.
The car was not covered by a warranty but still required permission from Tesla to repair — so Tuomas Katainen decided to do something different.
Oz and his wife ranted about glowing quotes in a profile by New York magazine's Olivia Nuzzi while their car's Bluetooth had Nuzzi on the line.
A woman is not happy after noticing a small detail in the reflection of her boyfriend's sunglasses.
Prince Willam surprised Kate Middleton with a fancy bracelet for Christmas 2021—get details on what they gave their kids here.
Former Penn State QB Ta'Quan Roberson has announced where he will transfer
Steph Curry tells Kelenna Azuibuike a great story about the first time he was in the locker room with Klay Thompson.