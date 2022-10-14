Hidden Valley coach accused of kissing student

Oct. 14—New details have surfaced surrounding the sexual abuse arrest of a Grants Pass man who worked as a youth basketball coach.

Vincent Reyes Aguilera, 34, was charged Friday by the Josephine County District Attorney's Office with second-degree sexual abuse accusing him of kissing a 17-year-old female juvenile he'd coached.

Investigators said they believe the inappropriate relationship began Aug. 6 and spanned through the end of September, according to an affidavit filed by Grants Pass police in Aguilera's case. Police said they believe at least five incidents of kissing occurred during the two-month span.

Aguilera allegedly sent the teen victim messages proclaiming his love for her, according to the Grants Pass police affidavit.

Police allege Aguilera further sent the teen messages instructing her to hide and conceal electronic evidence from police and "indicated police involvement may cause him to leave," the affidavit states.

Grants Pass police arrested Aguilera Thursday on charges of second-degree sexual abuse and official misconduct. The DA's office dropped the official misconduct charge and is focusing its second-degree sexual abuse charge on an Aug. 6 alleged kissing incident.

Aguilera listed himself as unemployed in his application into the pretrial release program, court records show.

The school district states it placed Aguilera on administrative leave as soon as it was notified of the allegations, and that school officials are cooperating with law enforcement.

Under Oregon law, an adult kissing a minor on the lips is considered sexual contact that falls under the misdemeanor crime of third-degree sexual abuse. The charge is upgraded to felony second-degree sexual abuse when the perpetrator is an adult older than 21 who was the victim's coach.

As of early Friday afternoon, Aguilera remained an inmate in the Josephine County Jail without bail, and his first court appearance had not been scheduled, according to Josephine County Circuit Court records.

Reach web editor Nick Morgan at 541-776-4471 or nmorgan@rosebudmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @MTwebeditor.