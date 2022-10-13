Hidden Valley High coach accused of abusing teen

Oct. 13—A Hidden Valley High School youth basketball coach is in the Josephine County Jail on charges accusing him of sex crimes involving a 17-year-old juvenile.

Vincent Reyes Aguilera, 34, was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of second-degree sexual abuse and a misdemeanor charge of first-degree official misconduct allegedly stemming from abuses that occurred from August through September, according to a news release about the arrest issued by Grants Pass police.

Police said they believe the abuses occurred within the city of Grants Pass but have released no further details about the alleged crimes.

In an emailed statement, Three Rivers School District communications coordinator Wendy Giordano said the school district has "cooperated with law enforcement throughout the investigation," and that the school district placed him on leave "as soon as we were notified of allegations."

"We will continue to work with law enforcement, and the student's safety and well-being is our top priority," Giordano added.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Josephine County District Attorney's Office had not yet filed charges in Josephine County Circuit Court. Jail records showed Aguilera was an inmate held without bail.

Anyone who may have information in the case was asked to call Grants Pass police detectives at 541-450-6260 and reference case No. 2022-34917.