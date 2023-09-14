Need to hide your arrest record in Broward County to get a job? Here’s how to do that

Have you ever wondered how you can hide your arrest record from employers and police in Broward County?

If so, check this out: The Broward State Attorney’s Office will run a workshop Oct. 5 on sealing and exounging arrest records.

When a criminal history record is sealed or expunged, the public won’t have access to it and only certain governmental or related entities will, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. That may help someone to attend school, find a job or even rent an apartment without having an exposed record.

Here’s what to know:

What is the difference between having your record sealed or expunged?

In both instances — when a record is sealed or expunged — people outside the criminal justice system won’t have access to it.

When a record has been expunged, only law enforcement can have access to it with a court order.

Who qualifies?

You may qualify to have a single arrest record expunged if you were charged with a crime and the case did not result in a conviction.

If you were charged with a crime and you received an “adjudication withheld,” that case may be eligible to be sealed.

Only cases that occurred in Broward County are eligible for review.

When and where is the workshop?

The workshop is 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the E. Pat Larkins Community Center, 520 NW Third St. in Pompano Beach.

It’sopen to adults and juveniles, and walk-ins are welcome. Bring a valid ID.

For more information, go to browardsao.com/seal-or-expunge-a-criminal-record/.