Hiding in truck of car with APB: Fugitive Georgia suspect arrested in Greenville

On Tuesday evening, deputies from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office went to the 500 block of Stover School Road in Greenville to check on a vehicle.

They said in a press release that they found it with "the lights on, parked in the middle of the roadway." It was a black 4-door Hyundai Elantra displaying Georgia tags.

The Sheriff's Office connected it possibly to a homicide scene in Dawson, Georgia — a car stolen Jan. 31.

Police are looking for Natonya Chappell, age 41.

"Deputies located no one around the vehicle and alerted area residents by reverse 911," said the release. "Deputies made contact with numerous home owners in the area and also searched numerous homes looking for Chappell.

"A K-9 team was deployed to the area and deputies checked the adjacent farm land and woodland for signs of someone on foot."

When they went to tow the car, deputies found a man in the trunk with, they claim, a handgun.

They arrested Nakia Lanard West II, 26, of Albany, Georgia, without incident. He was charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle and on a warrant of extradition — fugitive from justice.

“Natonya Chappell, who is currently wanted for murder out of Georgia, has not been apprehended.”

