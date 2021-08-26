HIDTA drug task force to begin work in September

Aug. 26—When Daviess County was made part of the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program, officials committed to creating a multi-agency task force that would investigate large drug trafficking cases.

Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain said he had hoped the task force would be established and operating by the beginning of next year. But Cain said Tuesday that the new task force will be ready to start work next month.

"We are anticipating being operational by the first of September," Cain said.

The sheriff's office, Owensboro Police Department and Kentucky State Police will assign officers to the task force. Those officers will remain on the payroll of their parent agencies, while working full-time for the task force.

Federal agencies will also be involved, and the HIDTA task force will be led by an FBI agent, Brad Mullins. The task force, which will be based in Owensboro, will have access to intelligence and resources from a variety of federal agencies.

"The HIDTA is built more for large investigations," such as those involving international drug cartels, Mullins said. The officers "will have all the tools at its disposal of the federal agencies," Mullins said.

Daviess County received HIDTA designation in May. Being a HIDTA region means area law enforcement will have access to federal funding, equipment, intelligence, training and coordination with federal agencies to target drug trafficking.

Mullins said the task force will only become involved in drug cases where there is a suspected link to larger drug trafficking operation. Mullins said team members will meet with detectives from local agencies on narcotics cases to see if they rise to the level of needing federal resources.

Officials who advocated for Daviess County to become part of Appalachia HIDTA "all see a need to pull everyone together, to work together on the problem," Mullins said.

Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP in Henderson, said while KSP has its own drug enforcement special investigations division, HIDTA designation means there will be more detectives for drug investigations than Post 16 can allocate to a single case.

"You have the ability to gain personnel by utilizing this task force," King said. "It doesn't pull resources from the road. A lot of investigations take a long time and are quite in-depth. For a trooper at Post-level, it ties them up."

King later said, "This is a win for us," because it allows troopers to keep responding to calls for service.

All of the task members will have experience in narcotics investigations. Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff's department, said the agencies will continue paying the salaries of the task force members, while federal funds will pay their overtime.

"We are looking forward to seeing what they get accomplished," Smith said.

Federal officials are providing just overtime funds this year, but additional funds for things like equipment could be available next year, Smith said.

Cain said the local agencies and the task force will work together on investigations.

"The task force will not be in competition" with local agencies, Cain said. "The task force is going to complement what we already have, not be working in opposition to it."

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

