Сhief rabbi of Ukraine responded to Putin's statement about Zelenskyy
The chief rabbi of Ukraine, Moshe Azman, responded to Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, who called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "a disgrace to the Jewish people".
Source: Moshe Azman in comment for UNIAN
Quote: "I can personally say that I am proud of President Zelenskyy, that he did not run away and is doing everything to help Ukrainian people. And not only me. I think that the whole world is proud of him."
Details: He added that there are no neo-Nazis in Ukraine. "There are decent people in Ukraine who defend their homeland," said Moshe Azman.
Background: On 16 June, President of the aggressor country, Russian Federation, said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "is a disgrace to the Jewish people".
