The chief rabbi of Ukraine, Moshe Azman, responded to Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, who called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "a disgrace to the Jewish people".

Source: Moshe Azman in comment for UNIAN

Quote: "I can personally say that I am proud of President Zelenskyy, that he did not run away and is doing everything to help Ukrainian people. And not only me. I think that the whole world is proud of him."

Details: He added that there are no neo-Nazis in Ukraine. "There are decent people in Ukraine who defend their homeland," said Moshe Azman.

Background: On 16 June, President of the aggressor country, Russian Federation, said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "is a disgrace to the Jewish people".

