Is Hifab Group AB (publ) (STO:HIFA B) An Attractive Dividend Stock?

Is Hifab Group AB (publ) (STO:HIFA B) a good dividend stock? How can we tell? Dividend paying companies with growing earnings can be highly rewarding in the long term. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

With a eight-year payment history and a 4.4% yield, many investors probably find Hifab Group intriguing. We'd agree the yield does look enticing. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Hifab Group for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. In the last year, Hifab Group paid out 88% of its profit as dividends. Paying out a majority of its earnings limits the amount that can be reinvested in the business. This may indicate a commitment to paying a dividend, or a dearth of investment opportunities.

In addition to comparing dividends against profits, we should inspect whether the company generated enough cash to pay its dividend. The company paid out 63% of its free cash flow, which is not bad per se, but does start to limit the amount of cash Hifab Group has available to meet other needs. It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. The first recorded dividend for Hifab Group, in the last decade, was eight years ago. Although it has been paying a dividend for several years now, the dividend has been cut at least once by more than 20%, and we're cautious about the consistency of its dividend across a full economic cycle. During the past eight-year period, the first annual payment was kr0.20 in 2011, compared to kr0.12 last year. The dividend has shrunk at around 6.2% a year during that period. Hifab Group's dividend has been cut sharply at least once, so it hasn't fallen by 6.2% every year, but this is a decent approximation of the long term change.

A shrinking dividend over a eight-year period is not ideal, and we'd be concerned about investing in a dividend stock that lacks a solid record of growing dividends per share.

Dividend Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS are growing. In the last five years, Hifab Group's earnings per share have shrunk at approximately 17% per annum. Declining earnings per share over a number of years is not a great sign for the dividend investor. Without some improvement, this does not bode well for the long term value of a company's dividend.

Conclusion

Dividend investors should always want to know if a) a company's dividends are affordable, b) if there is a track record of consistent payments, and c) if the dividend is capable of growing. First, we think Hifab Group is paying out an acceptable percentage of its cashflow and profit. Earnings per share are down, and Hifab Group's dividend has been cut at least once in the past, which is disappointing. Overall, Hifab Group falls short in several key areas here. Unless the investor has strong grounds for an alternative conclusion, we find it hard to get interested in a dividend stock with these characteristics.