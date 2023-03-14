Higgins to appear at plea hearing in Whitmer kidnap plot case

Mar. 14—BELLAIRE — Brian Higgins, one of five men charged in Antrim County with participating in a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, is scheduled to appear at a plea hearing Wednesday, court records show.

Higgins is one of five men previously arraigned in 13th Circuit Court; he faces a single count of providing material support for an act of terrorism and had pleaded not guilty.

Information from law enforcement previously referenced in court shows Higgins participated in a nighttime surveillance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's summer home on Birch Lake near Elk Rapids.

All five defendants were scheduled to go on trial together in a 15-day jury trial beginning Aug. 21, after a judge ruled in favor of a joinder motion filed by attorneys with the Michigan attorney general's office.

Higgins is represented by Traverse City attorney Michael Naughton of North Coast Legal; Naughton did not return a call for comment Tuesday.

The court's register of actions shows the plea hearing is Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m.