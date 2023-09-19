High of 83 with a chance of afternoon showers today in Boulder

Sep. 18—Boulder should see highs in the 80s today with a slight chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service.

Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 83 and an overnight low of 57, with a 20% chance of showers after 3 p.m.

Tuesday's forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 79 and an overnight low of 52, with a 30% chance of showers after noon.

Wednesday's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 80 and an overnight low of 52, with a 10% chance of showers after noon.

Thursday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 81 and an overnight low of 51, with a 10% chance of showers after noon.

Friday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 77 and an overnight low of 48, with a chance of showers.