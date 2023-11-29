'High alert': Auroras could be visible across northern US Thursday night

The sky could bring an early holiday gift for some lucky stargazers Thursday night: A visit from the aurora borealis.

"Aurora chasers are on high alert for some potentially very impressive displays," said Space.com.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, auroras, also known as the northern lights, could be possible as far south as Illinois and Oregon.

Solar storms incoming, G3 watch issued

If it appears, the aurora will be courtesy of a series of solar disturbances that are headed toward the Earth, which are forecast to produce geomagnetic storms. The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a "G3" or "strong" geomagnetic storm watch for the Earth. (The scale goes from G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme).

In addition to the aurora, in a worst-case scenario, which is not predicted in the current forecast, strong geomagnetic storms can interfere with the electrical grid, degrade GPS signals, increase orbital drag on satellites, and pose radiation hazards to airline crews and astronauts, the prediction center said.

Tips for viewing the northern lights

"Go out at night," NOAA said. "And get away from city lights. The moon will also diminish the apparent brightness of the aurora."

The best aurora is usually within an hour or two of midnight (between 10:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. local time). These hours expand towards evening and morning as the level of geomagnetic activity increases.

Aurora lovers, 2024 might be your year

The solar forces that produce the gorgeous sky phenomena are predicted to peak next year, and at a more intense level than previously thought, forecasters from the Space Weather Prediction Center said in October.

"Solar activity will increase more quickly and peak at a higher level than that predicted by an expert panel in December 2019," the prediction center said in a statement. "The updated prediction now calls for Solar Cycle 25 to peak between January and October of 2024."

