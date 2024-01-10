Power outages persist: How long they’ll last

(WJW) — Pockets of power outages persist Wednesday morning mostly due to high wind gusts.

A wind advisory remains in effect for many Northeast Ohio counties until 4 p.m. Including Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne.

Fox 8 Weather Forecast

Tuesday the area experienced wind gusts above 60 miles per hour.

A few thousand FirstEnergy and AEP Ohio customers were without power early Wednesday morning — mostly in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, and Lake counties, according to outage maps. Many customers in the area won’t be getting power back until later this week, according to the provider’s website.

For FirstEnergy, as of 6:30 a.m., impacted residents include:

More than 700 customers in Lake County (restoration is expected by Thursday afternoon)

More than 600 customers in Ashtabula County (restoration is expected Wednesday morning or Thursday afternoon)

More than 1,900 customers in Cuyahoga County (restoration is expected Thursday afternoon)

Here’s more information on what to do if you’re without power.

The National Weather Service said gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down, and power outages may result.

In an email to customers, FirstEnergy said it’s “on high alert and ready to tackle any challenges that may arise” with any potential service interruptions caused by the weather.

FirstEnergy outage map

According to FirstEnergy, sustained winds and heavy rain could slow any restoration efforts; crews can’t safely operate bucket trucks when wind speeds exceed 40 miles per hour.

“Saturated soil and flooding can also hinder access and create hazardous conditions for crews as they work to make repairs to lines and equipment damaged by fallen trees and branches,” the release states.

FirstEnergy said there are a few ways to prepare ahead of the weather:

Keep electronic devices charged

Have a car charger on hand to charge mobile devices

Keep a flashlight, portable radio and batteries handy

Don’t use gas stoves, kerosene heaters or other open-flame heat sources

Keep an emergency supply of bottled water

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for the latest outage numbers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.