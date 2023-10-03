High Anti-Corruption Court seizes helicopter components of Russian company worth US$5.5 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court has seized almost US$5.5 million worth of assets of the Russian Rostvertol defence company based on the materials by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice regarding the transfer to Ukraine of the products of the Russian company Rostvertol, namely a batch of components for combat helicopter control systems, which one of the Lviv plants had manufactured for the Rostov-based company under a contract dated 2011.

The total value of the seized products is almost US$5.5 million.

The Security Service of Ukraine noted that Rostvertol is one of the key manufacturers of the Russian military-industrial complex, which produces helicopters for the occupation forces.

The Russians hoped to receive their order from the Ukrainian plant back in 2014, before the invasion. However, the SSU counterintelligence officers blocked the transfer of helicopter components to Russia.

After the confiscation of the products, the Security Service of Ukraine will initiate the transfer of technological components in favour of arms production for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Background:

The Security Service of Ukraine has collected evidence against Yuriy Velikoklad, the sanctioned CEO of the Russian airline 223 Flight Detachment of the Russian Ministry of Defence.

