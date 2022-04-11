High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) shareholders have endured a 55% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. For example, after five long years the High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) share price is a whole 66% lower. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

See our latest analysis for High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over half a decade High Arctic Energy Services reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 20% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. Arguably, the market has responded appropriately to this business performance by sending the share price down 11% (annualized) in the same time period. It's fair to say most investors don't like to invest in loss making companies with falling revenue. You'd want to research this company pretty thoroughly before buying, it looks a bit too risky for us.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Take a more thorough look at High Arctic Energy Services' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, High Arctic Energy Services' TSR for the last 5 years was -55%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that High Arctic Energy Services has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 51% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 9% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand High Arctic Energy Services better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for High Arctic Energy Services (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Of course High Arctic Energy Services may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

