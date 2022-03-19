High bail set for defendants in Oxford drug bust

Mar. 19—SOUTH PARIS — A judge imposed high bail for two women and a man Friday after a prosecutor called the volumes of fentanyl linked to their case in Oxford "an incredible amount of drugs."

Julie A. Coolidge, 48, Matthew E. Robare, 45, and Kendra M. Talbot, 42, all of Oxford, are each charged with aggravated trafficking of a scheduled drug, a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison, and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Talbot also was charged with two felony counts of operating after habitual offender revocation and misdemeanor violation of condition of release.

The three were arrested Wednesday after state and local police searched a home at 11 Longview Drive.

Police said Robare and Coolidge lived at the house and that the two homeowners, who have not been identified, arrived at the residence while police were there.

Judge Tammy Ham-Thompson, who presided over the court appearances of the three defendants, set bail for each at $50,000 cash or $10,000 cash with supervised release.

"Given the nature of the charges and the significant amount of material that has been found as part of the state's investigation, the court has serious concern as to the safety of the public," the judge said.

A bail commissioner had set the amount at $100,000 cash for each of them.

Conditions of bail for the three included no possession of illegal drugs for which they can be searched and tested if suspected.

They must have no contact with each other nor with two other co-defendants, Joshua W. Appleby, 37, of Woodstock, and Darlene Thomas, 50, of Otisfield. They were also arrested at the Oxford residence and released earlier from Oxford County Jail, Ham-Thompson said.

Coolidge, Robare and Talbot did not enter pleas to the charges Friday because a felony count must be handed up by a grand jury before a case can proceed to trial, unless a defendant were to waive grand jury indictment.

Judge Ham-Thompson appointed attorneys to represent the three, who qualified due to their financial status.

Their next court appearances are scheduled for June, though they can file motions to amend their bail, the judge said.

Appleby and Thomas also were charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs. They were released from the Oxford County Jail in Paris on Thursday morning after each posted $1,000 cash.

Assistant District Attorney Richard Beauchesne said Friday that investigators searching one room found 106 grams of fentanyl, which "adds up to more than 1,000 doses of fentanyl; the usual dose is one-tenth of a gram. That's an incredible amount of drugs which, if it ever got out on the streets, could cause untold harm."

In another room, investigators discovered 80 grams of fentanyl, which equals 880 individual does if sold on the street, he said.

Police said Thursday that they conducted a warrant search at the house Wednesday as part of their investigation into Ethan Rioux-Poulios, the 26-year-old Woodstock man who was charged in a police chase March 4 involving a head-on crash on Oxford Street in Paris that critically injured a Portland woman.

The chase through four Oxford Hills towns ended at the intersection of Route 121 and Allen Hill Road in Oxford.

Longview Drive is a dead-end street off Allen Hill Road.

Police have not released details explaining the connection between Rioux-Poulios and the Oxford home drug raid.

A police report detailing the investigation was not released Friday by the judge.