High bond set in Clark County attempted murder case

Oct. 19—CLARK COUNTY — An Otisco man is facing an attempted murder charge connected to a shooting incident that occurred in Sellersburg this past May.

Joseph C. Pierson, 55, was charged with felonies for attempted murder and criminal recklessness in August, following a police investigation, and booked into the Clark County Jail this week.

He was arraigned in Clark Circuit 4 on Thursday afternoon and placed under a $100,000 cash-only bond.

According to the probable cause affidavit Sellersburg Police were notified about shots fired at a vehicle just before 4 p.m. on May 26.

When police located the caller, they observed the person's vehicle had been shot on the driver's side rear quarter panel.

The caller told police that a person, later identified as Pierson, was driving recklessly on the exit ramp off I-65 and onto County Road 311. At one point Pierson tried to force his way onto the road, requiring the caller to go into the center median to avoid collision.

The caller continued to drive into Sellersburg, pulling into a Sellersburg gas station, and motioning Pierson to pull in behind him.

The caller said the Pierson tried to hit him with the vehicle, and they eventually got into a verbal, and then physical, altercation at the gas station.

When the caller left the gas station they said they could see Pierson following them through Sellersburg.

Eventually they saw Pierson in the area of Oak Street, with a gun in his hand, trying to get out of his vehicle.

The caller said at that point, they pulled up near Pierson's vehicle and tried to shut the door.

When the caller tried to shut the door, Pierson allegedly fired one shot at him.

The caller then drove away, as did Pierson.

Police made contact with the caller, along with a witness of the incident.

They found a shell casing from a 9 mm handgun near Oak Street in Sellersburg.

Court records show Pierson is due back in court next month.