The High Cost of Thanksgiving in 2019

You wake up early to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, hop on the couch to enjoy some early afternoon football, eat a few pounds of turkey, and finally fall asleep early — and content.

Now that sounds like the perfect Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 28, families and friends throughout the U.S. will come together to kick off the holiday season. Thanksgiving is not only a day to give thanks and to be happy, but it's an occasion for spending a lot of money, too.

For the third consecutive year, LendEDU has conducted a survey of 1,000 adult consumers to uncover how much Thanksgiving will cost the average American.

You might be thinking to yourself, “How much money can a person possibly spend on Thanksgiving?” But in reality, that special Thursday in November is not only one of the biggest travel days of the year, but it also requires a lot more food than your run-of-the-mill dinner.

And the Thanksgiving spending statistics we've come away with might surprise you.

Average American to spend $186 on Thanksgiving

Respondents were asked the following: “How much do you expect to spend on Thanksgiving this year?”

After averaging together answers from 1,000 adult Americans who intend to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, we found an average expenditure of $186.05 per person. The median value was $100.

This year’s figure represents an increase of nearly 6% compared to last year, when the average Thanksgiving expenditure was $175.65. In 2017, the figure was at its lowest: $165.14.

- - - - - -

So where is all this money being spent?