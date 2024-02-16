High Court battle looms over city sinkhole

Boatman Drive was closed by the council over safety concerns

A council has issued legal proceedings over a sinkhole which has been left unresolved for several years.

Stoke-on-Trent City Council said it had carried out engineering assessments and taken legal advice over the issue which affects Boatman Drive in Etruria.

The authority is now taking Severn Trent Water and Redrow Homes to the High Court over the matter.

All three parties have previously denied responsibility for resolving the issue, which is thought to have been caused by a leak in the vicinity of the estate.

Stoke-on-Trent Central MP Jo Gideon said she was pleased at the progress made.

She said: "Today's announcement is a positive development, and I am optimistic for a favourable outcome that will benefit the residents and finally resolve this issue once and for all."

The sinkhole has also caused a nearby building to be abandoned

Commenting on the legal action, a Stoke-on-Trent City Council spokesperson said: “We know the impacts which the highways issues at Boatman Drive are having on the lives of local residents, and we are committed to ensuring that the highway is repaired and brought back into proper use.”

They added: “Now our investigations have provided more certainty around the underlying cause of the damage to the highway, the matter is now subject to legal proceedings and as such, it would not be appropriate to comment any further on this matter at this stage.”

Residents have previously told the BBC they felt "abandoned" due to the stalemate between the water company, developer and local authority.

The BBC has contacted Severn Trent Water and developer Redrow Homes for comment.

Residents told the BBC they feel "abandoned" over the issue

