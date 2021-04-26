Supreme Court to take up right to carry gun for self-defense

FILE - In this June 20, 2019, file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington as a storm rolls in. On one side of an upcoming Supreme Court case over a proposed natural gas pipeline in New Jersey are two lawyers with more than 250 arguments between them. On the other is Jeremy Feigenbaum, a lawyer for New Jersey who will be making his first Supreme Court appearance.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARK SHERMAN
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear an appeal to expand gun rights in the United States in a New York case over the right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense.

The case marks the court’s first foray into gun rights since Justice Amy Coney Barrett came on board in October, making a 6-3 conservative majority.

The justices said Monday they will review a lower-court ruling that upheld New York’s restrictive gun permit law. The court's action follows mass shootings in recent weeks in Indiana, Georgia, Colorado and California.

The case probably will be argued in the fall.

The court had turned down review of the issue in June, before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

New York is among eight states that limit who has the right to carry a weapon in public. The others are: California, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

In the rest of the country, gun owners have little trouble legally carrying their weapons when they go out.

Paul Clement, representing challengers to New York’s permit law, said the court should use the case to settle the issue once and for all. “Thus, the nation is split, with the Second Amendment alive and well in the vast middle of the nation, and those same rights disregarded near the coasts,” Clement wrote on behalf of the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association and two New York residents.

Calling on the court to reject the appeal, the state said its law promotes public safety and crime reduction and neither bans people from carrying guns nor allows everyone to do so.

Federal courts have largely upheld the permit limits. Last month an 11-judge panel of the federal appeals court in San Francisco rejected a challenge to Hawaii’s permit regulations in an opinion written by a conservative judge, Jay Bybee.

“Our review of more than 700 years of English and American legal history reveals a strong theme: government has the power to regulate arms in the public square,” Bybee wrote in a 7-4 decision for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The issue of carrying a gun for self-defense has been seen for several years as the next major step for gun rights at the Supreme Court, following decisions in 2008 and 2010 that established a nationwide right to keep a gun at home for self-defense.

In June, Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, complained that rather than take on the constitutional issue, “the Court simply looks the other way.”

But Barrett has a more expansive view of gun rights than Ginsburg. She wrote a dissent in 2019, when she was a judge on the federal appeals court in Chicago, that argued that a conviction for a nonviolent felony — in this case, mail fraud — shouldn’t automatically disqualify someone from owning a gun.

She said that her colleagues in the majority were treating the Second Amendment as a “second-class right, subject to an entirely different body of rules than the other Bill of Rights guarantees.”

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Supreme Court to hear major case on carrying handguns in public

    The U.S. Supreme Court stepped back into the heated debate over gun rights on Monday, agreeing to hear a challenge backed by the National Rifle Association to New York state's restrictions on people carrying concealed handguns in public. The justices will take up an appeal by two gun owners and the New York affiliate of the NRA, an influential gun rights group closely aligned with Republicans, of a lower court ruling throwing out their challenge to the restrictions on concealed handguns outside the home.

  • Man acquitted of sexual assault against subordinate in clothing store

    A male supervisor accused of sexually assaulting his female colleague at a Cotton On outlet during their closing shift at the clothing retail store was cleared of all charges.

  • Why gun control efforts should go beyond mass shootings, advocates say

    A spate of mass shootings in recent months has once again trained the spotlight on how to prevent those tragedies, which garner national headlines and the attention of lawmakers and activists alike. Now, some are questioning whether gun control efforts are too focused on mass shootings rather than smaller-scale, but more prevalent, deaths and suicides by gun. Mass shootings like the 2012 Sandy Hook, which claimed 26 lives, the 2018 Parkland massacre and others scarred the nation and led to efforts to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and bump stocks, but have faced challenges in getting passed into law.

  • U.S. Supreme Court weighs conservative groups' bid to conceal donors

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday is set to hear arguments in a challenge by two conservative groups to a California requirement that tax-exempt charities disclose to the state the identity of their top financial donors. The nonprofit groups - the Americans for Prosperity Foundation and the Thomas More Law Center - argued that California's policy violated the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantees of freedom of speech and association. The Thomas More Law Center is a conservative Catholic legal group.

  • Frustrated Canada presses White House to keep Great Lakes oil pipeline open

    Canada is pushing on several diplomatic fronts against the U.S. state of Michigan's efforts to close a cross-border oil pipeline, the second such dispute since Joe Biden became U.S. president in January, complicating the governments' efforts to work together to lower carbon emissions. Both governments are working to accelerate the energy transition, but their oil industries are interdependent, so a policy shift in one country can affect energy supply, and the political balance, in the other. The United States imports more crude from Canada than any other nation, at about 3.7 million barrels per day, or about 80%of Canada's crude output.

  • Hawley to Introduce $12K Child Tax Credit Bill

    Republican Senator Josh Hawley will propose a bill that would allocate $6,000 in tax credits to single parents and $12,000 in tax credits for married parents with children under the age of 13. “We need a plan to help working parents that is pro-family and pro-work. I’ll be proposing legislation this coming week that gives a major tax cut to working parents to help them afford to start a family and raise their kids,” he tweeted on Saturday. Hawley’s proposal would award a tax credit to parents with earnings of $7,540 and above, amounting to 20 hours of work per week at the federal minimum wage, Fox News reported. The earnings benchmark requirement will be the same for single and married parents. The policy also includes a “marriage bonus.” Families could claim up to $2,000 per child as a tax credit until this year. However, under the former arrangement many low-income families were not eligible to receive the full benefit because their earnings did not meet the minimum threshold to qualify. After the coronavirus relief bill passed in Congress, the tax credit was expanded to poorer families and increased to $3,600 for each child up to age six and $3,000 for older children up to age 17. The policy would deliver payments via the IRS, which has been directed to develop an online portal for recipient households to input information. The plan also allows families to forgo the monthly payments for a lump sum when they file their federal taxes. In addition to Hawley, Republican Senator Mitt Romney has also championed pro-family legislation. With the economy stagnating due to the coronavirus and American birth and marriage rates declining, Romney has proposed the Family Security Act, which includes permanent monthly payments to American households. “American families are facing greater financial strain, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, and marriage and birth rates are at an all-time low,” Romney said in a statement. “On top of that, we have not comprehensively reformed our family support system in nearly three decades, and our changing economy has left millions of families behind.”

  • It’s not cops’ job ‘to raise your kid,’ Texas sheriff says in wake of police shootings

    His comments come after several people were fatally shot by police in April.

  • Swing-State Dems Come Out against Court Packing

    A group of swing-state Democrats has expressed skepticism or outright opposition to the progressive wing’s court-packing proposals. Senator Mark Kelly, representing the swing state of Arizona, told Politico “the more responsible thing to do is to keep it at nine justices.” “I don’t think the American public is interested in having the Supreme Court expanded,” said Colorado Senator Michael Bennet. Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto said she opposes “adding seats that politicize the court.” As other liberal agenda items, such as election and police reform, continue to gain traction, expanding the Supreme Court is a controversial or dead issue among key Senate Democrats, especially for those facing reelection in 2022, as Kelly, Cortez Masto, and Bennet are. Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz said, “This is in the category of things that couldn’t muster 50 votes and probably couldn’t muster 40 votes.” “We have a historic opportunity to make change here and we should focus on those issues where we can get a majority,” he said. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, former running mate to Democratic candidate for president Hillary Clinton, says he was “not persuaded” on court packing. Court-packing became a progressive initiative after former President Donald Trump confirmed three conservative justices to the high court. The proposal, introduced by Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, Representatives Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.), Hank Johnson (D., Ga.), and Mondaire Jones (D., N.Y.), would expand the bench from nine justices to 13. “The momentum for this effort is going to grow. Especially if the court does drift dramatically, in a direction which is overturning progressive precedent after progressive precedent,” Markey said in an interview. Florida Senator Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, suggested that the GOP is capitalizing on the court-packing hype before the 2022 midterms as a way to target Democratic candidates. Scott said, “I can tell you we do our work over at the NRSC and it’s resonating. The public doesn’t like it. Republicans and Democrats, neither of them like it.” In wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, President Joe Biden has established a 36-member commission to examine court reform. Senate Democrats say they’re waiting for the commission’s recommendation. Ginsburg opposed court expansion, and liberal Justice Stephen Breyer said he believed that adding seats would only undermine the institution’s independence and credibility in the eyes of the American public. Former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid of Nevada instructed Democrats to be “very, very careful in saying we need to expand the Supreme Court.” The number of justices on the Supreme Court has remained constant at nine since the late 19th century.

  • QAnon hasn't gone away – it's alive and kicking in states across the country

    QAnon demonstrators protest during a rally to reopen California and against stay-at-home directives on May 1, 2020, in San Diego. Photo by Sandy Huffaker/AFP via Getty ImagesBy this point, almost everyone has heard of QAnon, the conspiracy spawned by an anonymous online poster of enigmatic prophecies. Starting with an initial promise in 2017 that Hillary Rodham Clinton would be imminently arrested, a broad group of interpreters divined a conspiracy that saw President Donald Trump’s Democratic opponents as a global cabal of Satanic pedophiles. Perhaps the greatest success of the conspiracy is its ability to create a shared alternate reality, a reality that can dismiss everything from a decisive election to a deadly pandemic. The QAnon universe lives on – now largely through involvement in local, not national, Republican politics. Moving on from contesting the election, the movement’s new focus is vaccines. The influence of QAnon on pandemic denialism is significant, though the spread of Q in local politics is a source of conflict in many states. Tug of war The conspiracy may have begun on an obscure web forum, but it is now influencing the Republican Party at all levels. A recent Daily Kos/Civiqs poll found that 55% of Republicans believe some element of the conspiracy is true. And in many parts of the country, QAnon supporters are winning elections. From local school boards to city councils, QAnon now has dozens of advocates at nearly every level of local government. While many of these positions hold sway far outside Washington, D.C., the breadth of this movement shows its influence is not likely to wane any time soon. A QAnon supporter is chased by counterprotesters at the state Capitol in Salem, Oregon, on March 28, 2021. John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Not all Republicans are happy with this shift. In South Carolina, Indiana, Michigan and other states, Republican politics are fraught with tensions between QAnon supporters and more traditional conservatives. For instance, in Indiana, local newspaper The Herald Bulletin published a story on March 21, 2021, headlined “Republican tug-o’-war: Factions vie for influence,” reporting that “QAnon believers … showed their support at the Indiana Statehouse in January, holding signs bearing the QAnon phrase ”#WWG1WGA" for ‘Where we go one, we go all.’" Kyle Hupfer, chair of the Indiana GOP, was quoted as saying, “I don’t think QAnon is part of the Republican Party. Leaders need to lead in a fact-based, solution-oriented manner and stick to the actual facts that are proven. Not opinions and not conspiracy theories.” State GOP politicians have promoted QAnon in Arizona through social media posts, although one later apologized for doing so, saying, “Now I think half of them are rather nuts.” In January 2021, the Twitter account of the Republican Party of Hawaii tweeted a defense of QAnon believers. The account also defended a Holocaust denier. The official who posted the tweets was later forced to resign. A similar confrontation has played out in Huntington Beach, California, where the appointed mayor pro tem – or vice mayor – inspired a vote of no confidence for supporting QAnon along with conspiracies against mask-wearing and vaccines. Part of the conversation Many QAnon proponents post-election have worked to reframe the COVID-19 vaccines not as the solution to a global pandemic but as an attempt by a cabal to control the minds of a hapless world. Opposing mask mandates, vaccines and lockdowns have been effective campaigns for QAnon as it mobilizes anti-government sentiment common among the conservative base of the Republican Party. These efforts appear to be coalescing around bans on making vaccines mandatory. Missouri’s Republican-led Senate recently voted to ban so-called vaccine passports, and Texas, Florida, Idaho and Utah have all passed similar legislation. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is asking for similar legislation. It is unclear to what extent these bans were influenced by QAnon. But they do echo the opposition to masks and vaccines that have shaped the conspiracy. In California, a recall campaign against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has targeted his COVID-19 response. The campaign was initially organized by people affiliated with both right-wing militias and QAnon supporters. These tweets in late January, one of which expressed sympathy for QAnon believers, led to the resignation of the head of the Hawaii Republican Party. Screenshot, Hawaii Free Press Not going away Yotam Ophir, a communications scholar at the University at Buffalo, has studied QAnon. He told me that he doesn’t “see a reason to believe the conspiracy will go away anytime soon.” Part of this is that QAnon has deep historical roots in a variety of other conspiracies, including a centuries-old anti-Semitic conspiracy of a blood libel. The flexibility of the conspiracy has also proved resilient within a shifting political landscape. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] Perhaps the biggest threat posed by QAnon is articulated by Lindsay Schubiner, a program director at the Western States Center in Portland, Oregon, which works to support democracy and challenge white nationalism. “Bigoted conspiracy theories like QAnon have an enormous influence on the context in which local government operates,” Schubiner told me. “Democratic governance is hard to achieve if we don’t live in a shared reality, and that’s as true on the local level as it is on the national level.”This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Sophie Bjork-James, Vanderbilt University. Read more:Support for QAnon is hard to measure – and polls may overestimate it‘Deprogramming’ QAnon followers ignores free will and why they adopted the beliefs in the first place Sophie Bjork-James does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Anonymous jury in Derek Chauvin trial part of a growing trend that has some legal experts worried

    Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd by an anonymous jury, a trend that has some legal experts worried about transparency.

  • Why pay severance if cop who shot teen left freely? Kansas probes officer resignation

    Overland Park swears — literally — that an officer who shot and killed a teen left the force voluntarily. The facts say otherwise.

  • Two Kansas women, arrested in deadly Capitol riot, expected peaceful pro-Trump protest

    One of the women said she sang the U.S. national anthem inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

  • ‘Merry Christmas:’ Keselowski recaps his last-lap win at Talladega

    Brad Keselowski breaks down his last-lap win at Talladega Superspeedway, tying Dale Jr. and Jeff Gordon with six wins at the Alabama track.

  • Joey Logano's car goes airborne and lands on its roof in wild Talladega crash

    Logano was uninjured in the crash and expressed his frustrations with the style of racing at Daytona and Talladega that leads to scary wrecks.

  • Dennis Cholowski with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars

    Dennis Cholowski (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 04/24/2021

  • UN, Venezuela reach deal to provide food to 185,000 children

    Venezuela’s government and the United Nations’ food program have reached a deal for the international agency to directly provide meals for children in the South American country.Why it matters: School children have been acutely affected by the food scarcity and high food prices in Venezuela. Some have fainted or even died from hunger or from eating poisonous tubers when they try to forage for meals.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.But Nicolás Maduro’s regime refused to take food aid for years, trying to prop up its own food subsidy program, called CLAP.CLAP boxes have been found to contain powdered milk that isn’t actually milk, while the program has been denounced by the U.S. Treasury Department as a front for profiteering from food imports.Details: The World Food Programme said its goal is to reach 185,000 students by the end of the year and 1.5 million by the end of the 2022-2023 school year. By the numbers: One third of the population in the South American country does not get enough to eat, according to the World Food Programme, and on average poor Venezuelans have lost 28 pounds because they have to skip meals, per an academic survey of living conditions.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Split-Second Decisions: How a Supreme Court Case Shaped Modern Policing

    In case after case, it took only a split second for an officer to pull the trigger. Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old in Chicago, had tossed away a handgun and begun raising his hands. Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old in Columbus, Ohio, lunged with a knife at another teenager. Tyrell Wilson, a 33-year-old mentally ill homeless man in Danville, California, had a knife in hand when he shouted “Kill me” at an approaching deputy sheriff. All three were among more than 100 people shot and killed by police over the previous six weeks. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The officers’ justification for the use of lethal force in each instance differs with the circumstances. But as in almost every other recent case involving questions of police use of force, law enforcement officials defending the officers are relying on a doctrine set forth by the Supreme Court three decades ago and now deeply ingrained in police culture: that judges and juries should not second-guess officers’ split-second decisions, no matter how unnecessary a killing may appear in hindsight. Now, the national movement launched by the death of George Floyd, emboldened by an officer’s conviction last week for his murder, is pushing to change that standard. While most agree that officers must sometimes use deadly force to protect themselves or others, many criminologists say the wide latitude under the rule is an obstacle to reducing the number of police killings, and lawmakers in Congress and many states have begun seeking tighter restrictions. The number of people killed by the police in the United States — consistently about 1,000 a year — is far higher than in other developed countries. A disproportionate number of the shootings are by white police officers against people of color, as in the cases of Adam Toledo, Ma’Khia Bryant and Tyrell Wilson. And many experts say the split-second standard is partly to blame for that death toll. “I am convinced that is the No. 1 cause,” said Lawrence W. Sherman, an American criminologist with experience in the police departments of New York and Minneapolis who is now an emeritus professor at the University of Cambridge. “It puts the United States into an extreme exceptionalism in allowing killings that would be prosecuted as murder elsewhere, like the U.K.,” he added. Lawyers for police unions argue that the rate of police killings in the United States reflects a higher level of civilian violence because of greater gun ownership and a flimsier social safety net than in other wealthy countries. They say the split-second decision standard is essential to keeping officers and the public safe. “If the officer doesn’t act, there’s a strong probability that an individual will be killed,” said Larry James, general counsel for the Fraternal Order of Police, pointing to the recent shooting of the 16-year-old in Columbus. “The officer is duty-bound to take that action to protect the life of another citizen or him or herself — that is the standard that police should be judged by, not Monday morning quarterbacking,” he added. Until the mid-1980s, policies on the use of force varied widely across the states. Some allowed deadly action against any fleeing suspect of a felony, even if the suspect posed no imminent threat. That changed in 1985. The Supreme Court ruled in Tennessee v. Garner that police could shoot only if they had probable cause to believe that a fleeing suspect posed a significant threat of injury or death to an officer or others. The number of police killings steadily declined over the next four years, studies show. But in 1989, a more conservative court took a different approach in the ruling of Graham v. Connor, establishing the precedent that dominates today. The case was brought by Dethorne Graham, a Black man the police had stopped in Charlotte, North Carolina, on suspicion of shoplifting because he had hurried in and out of a convenience store. Graham, a diabetic desperate for orange juice to avoid a seizure from low blood sugar, told the police that he had rushed out of the store because of a long checkout line. But as he staggered and briefly passed out, officers assumed he was drunk and forced him into tight handcuffs, leaving him with a broken foot, cuts on his wrists, bruises on his forehead and an injury to his shoulder. The Supreme Court sent the case back to a lower court, finding that the police needed only to meet the standard of what a reasonable officer might do. The criteria for “reasonable,” the high court said, should include special accommodations for the pressures of police work. “The calculus of reasonableness must embody allowance for the fact that police officers are often forced to make split-second judgments — in circumstances that are tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving — about the amount of force that is necessary in a particular situation,” Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist wrote in the majority opinion. “‘Not every push or shove’” was improper “even if it may later seem unnecessary in the peace of a judge’s chambers,” the chief justice wrote, quoting an earlier ruling. The lower court ultimately ruled in favor of the police. The Supreme Court opinion did not explicitly address lethal force and defined only the rights of a suspect, not the restrictions a state could impose on law enforcement. But state legislatures and judges, often sympathetic to the police, largely adopted the question of what would be reasonable to an officer making a split-second judgment as the test for assessing any police use of force, whether deadly or not. Graham v. Connor became “the lodestar” and “created this impression that almost nothing is out of bounds,” said Barry Friedman, a law professor at New York University and the director of its Policing Project, which has drafted a model statute to regulate the police use of force. The same standard also became embedded in the training and practices of American police — “part of law enforcement DNA, often unnoticed as it works in the background to determine our actions,” a magazine for police officers declared in a 2014 article about the ruling. “A generation of officers has been trained in the case’s practical meaning and has spent decades applying it to every use-of-force decision,” the article said. It was published in response to a wave of protests over allegations of excessive force in the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, a Black man in Ferguson, Missouri. In part because he claimed he had made a split-second decision about his self-defense, the officer who killed Brown never faced charges. Many critics say the standard’s narrow focus on the moment an officer pulls the trigger obscures questions about the many choices that led up to the confrontation, noted Rachel Harmon, an authority on police law at the University of Virginia. For example, she said, did the officer rush recklessly into danger or take steps to defuse the situation? The same standard may also make it more difficult to combat racial bias in the use of lethal force, even though Black suspects are more than twice as likely as people of other races to be killed by the police, said Jeffrey Fagan, a law professor at Columbia University. “All an officer has to say is, ‘I feared for my life’ — those are the magic words,” he said. But the statistics strongly suggest that the “police are more likely to form that sense of imminent danger when confronting a Black person than a white person.” Chauvin was convicted in part because he could not claim that Floyd’s suffocation was a split-second decision. But critics of the split-second standard cite a litany of police shootings of innocent Black people. In 2015, Cleveland police officers screeched their cruiser to a halt just a few feet from Tamir Rice, a Black 12-year-old playing in a park with a toy replica gun, and within 2 seconds had shot him because they deemed him a threat. He died the next day. The next year, a police officer in a suburb of Minnesota pulled over Philando Castile, a 32-year-old Black man driving with his girlfriend and daughter. The officer shot him five times at close range, killing him in the seat of his parked car, out of a mistaken fear that he might have been reaching for a gun. In 2018, the police raced to a street corner in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn to investigate reports of a possible gunman, and moments later shot and killed Saheed Vassell, a 34-year-old mentally ill Black man who was well known around the neighborhood. He had been pointing a piece of pipe they mistook for a weapon. The officer who shot Castile was acquitted of manslaughter. The officers in the other cases were not charged. The cities where Tamir Rice and Castile were killed paid millions of dollars to settle civil claims. The split-second standard “has become a way to insulate officers from any critical review,” said Seth Stoughton, a professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law. A former police officer in Tallahassee, Florida, he testified as an expert witness in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed Floyd. Now, after the uproar over the Floyd killing, many state and federal lawmakers are trying to impose new restrictions on the use of force. A Maryland law passed this month over the objections of the governor requires that any such actions must be “necessary and proportional” to prevent “an imminent threat of physical injury” or to achieve “a legitimate law enforcement objective.” It specifies a prison sentence of up to 10 years for any officer who causes injury or death by violating those rules. California, Illinois and other state legislatures have debated similar measures, and the House of Representatives last year passed its own bill raising standards for the use of force and requiring attempts at de-escalation. Some police advocates argue that the new rules could violate officers’ right to defend themselves. “With the benefit and luxury of hindsight and time and tranquility, you could get any kind of use-of-force or police-practices expert or even an attorney to say that there was something else that an officer could have done,” said David Mastagni, a California lawyer for police unions who has helped lobby in Sacramento against such restrictions. “Then the officer is stripped retroactively of the right to self-defense.” But James, general counsel of the Fraternal Order of Police, brushed off all the efforts at legislation and said he was not worried. Even if states or Congress pass stricter standards “that trump Graham v. Connor,” he said much would depend on whether judges continue to instruct juries, as they often have since the ruling, about the inherent risks of second-guessing an officer’s split-second decision. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Boris Johnson said he'd rather 'let the bodies pile high in their thousands' than allow a 2nd lockdown, report says

    "No more f---ing lockdowns - let the bodies pile high in their thousands!" Boris Johnson reportedly said.

  • Medical examiner who testified that Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd faces investigation into past cases

    Dr David Fowler testified he would have classified Mr Floyd’s death as ‘undetermined’

  • Mike Pence skiing holiday at height of pandemic cost taxpayers $757,000, report reveals

    Former vice president took trip even as his own task force asked people to stay at home