High court to hear secrets case over Muslim surveillance

JESSICA GRESKO
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is preparing to hear a case about the government's ability to get lawsuits thrown out of court by claiming they would reveal secrets that threaten national security.

The case before the high court Monday involves a group of Muslim men from Southern California. They filed a class-action lawsuit claiming that the FBI spied on them and hundreds of others in a surveillance operation following 9/11. The group, represented by lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union and others, claimed religious discrimination and violations of other rights, saying they were spied on solely because of their faith.

A lower court dismissed almost all their claims after the government said allowing the case to go forward could reveal “state secrets” — whom the government was investigating and why. But an appeals court reversed that decision, saying the lower court first should have privately examined the evidence the government said was state secrets to see if the alleged surveillance was unlawful.

The Biden administration, like the Trump administration before it, is telling the justices that decision is wrong.

The case involves a confidential informant, Craig Monteilh, the FBI used from 2006 to 2007. Monteilh pretended to be a new convert to Islam as a way to become part of Southern California's Muslim community.

Monteilh told people he was a fitness consultant, but he was really working as part of a surveillance program known as Operation Flex. Monteilh regularly attended the Islamic Center of Irvine in Orange County and has said that he was told to collect as much information on as many people as possible. He gathered names and phone numbers and secretly recorded thousands of hours of conversations and hundreds of hours of video using a camera concealed in a shirt button.

Ultimately Monteilh's handlers told him to ask about jihad and express a willingness to engage in violence. Those questions caused members of the community to report him to the FBI and other authorities and seek a restraining order against him.

The FBI has acknowledged Monteilh was an informant, and the story was covered in the news media including on the National Public Radio show “This American Life.”

Three of the men Monteilh allegedly recorded sued seeking damages and asking the government to destroy or return the information it had gathered.

This is the second case the court has heard involving the state secrets privilege since beginning its new term in October. Last month the court heard a case involving a Guantanamo Bay detainee that also involved the states secrets privilege.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lawyer says New Zealand mosque gunman is considering appeal

    The gunman who killed 51 worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, is considering appealing his convictions and prison sentence, his lawyer said Monday. Australian Brenton Tarrant was subject to inhumane and degrading treatment in jail, prompting him to plead guilty under duress, lawyer Tony Ellis wrote in a memo to the chief coroner. It was the worst atrocity in New Zealand’s modern history and prompted lawmakers to swiftly ban the deadliest types of semiautomatic weapons.

  • Nicaragua's Ortega seeks reelection after jailing rivals

    Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega sought a fourth consecutive term in elections the United States has called a “pantomime” following the jailing of his top rivals and the country's opposition has urged voters to boycott. Ortega has railed against alleged interference by Washington in Sunday's elections to determine who holds the presidency for the next five years, as well as 90 of the 92 seats in the congress and Nicaragua’s representation in the Central American Parliament. The ruling Sandinista Front and its allies control the congress and all government institutions.

  • US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors

    The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic. Starting Monday, the U.S. is accepting fully vaccinated travelers at airports and land borders, doing away with a COVID-19 restriction that dates back to the Trump administration. The new rules allow air travel from previously restricted countries as long as the traveler has proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.

  • East Coast flooding is a reminder that sea level is rising as the climate warms

    People walked down a flood sidewalk in Annapolis, Maryland, on Oct. 29, 2021. AP Photo/Susan WalshThe U.S. East Coast has been experiencing hurricane-like flooding over the past week, with Georgia and the Carolinas getting the latest round. High tides are part of the problem, but there’s another risk that has been slowly creeping up: sea level rise. Since 1880, average global sea levels have risen by more than 8 inches (23 centimeters), and the rate has been accelerating with climate change. Dep

  • U.S. cybersecurity firm uncovers hack attacks linked to group with Chinese government ties

    Foreign hackers are suspected of compromising organizations in the technology, defense, healthcare, energy and education industries in the U.S. and other countries, cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks said late Sunday.Why it matters: The National Security Agency contributed to Palo Alto Networks' report amid ongoing efforts to crack down on hackers who've been trying to steal critical data from targets including U.S. defense contractors, notes CNN, which first reported the breach.Stay on top o

  • Bangladesh ruling party set to win vote boycotted by rivals

    Bangladesh's ruling party is set to win a series of local elections to choose representatives at the village level amid a boycott by the country’s largest opposition party, after widespread allegations of misconduct in the last national vote. The ruling Awami League party of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is all but certain to win Thursday's election for 848 rural councils. A total of 4,571 local councils, known as union parishads and responsible for community development and public welfare services at the village level, are being contested in phases.

  • Warner: Va. election "might have been different" if infrastructure bill passed earlier

    Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) on Sunday said that the outcome of Virginia's gubernatorial election "might have been different," if Congress had passed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill sooner. Why it matters: Warner's remarks on CNN's "State of the Union" come amid a broader look back at what led to the Republican Party's key wins last week.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFollowing the off-year elections, President Bid

  • Nearly 20 years on, Israeli barrier shapes Palestinian lives

    Three days a week, Palestinian farmers in the occupied West Bank village of Qaffin line up at a yellow gate and show military permits to soldiers in order to tend their crops on the other side of Israel's separation barrier. Nearly two decades after Israel sparked controversy worldwide by building the barrier during a Palestinian uprising, it has become a seemingly permanent feature of the landscape — even as Israel encourages its citizens to settle on both sides.

  • Texas abortion law could have 'traumatic' consequences for trans and nonbinary people who are forced to carry out a pregnancy, experts say

    The legislation only refers to women. Pregnancy is defined as "the human female reproductive condition," according to Texas's abortion ban SB 8.

  • Ian Begley reacts to comments from NYC mayor-elect Eric Adams regarding Kyrie Irving | SNY NBA Insider

    SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley reacts to comments from New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams concerning vaccine mandates, after Adams said that the current mandate that prevents Kyrie Irving from playing home games at Barclays Center will not change. Adams put the onus on the NBA and Irving to come up with a solution to get the Brooklyn Nets star back on the court. For more Ian Begley: https://sny.tv/tags/ian-begley About Ian Begley: Ian Begley joined SNY in 2019 as the network's first NBA Insider covering the Knicks and Nets. His show, "The Putback with Ian Begley," appears weekly on SNY.tv, and Begley is also a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite."

  • House GOP members who voted for infrastructure bill face backlash from Republican colleagues

    Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., called her colleagues who voted for the bill “RINOS" – Republicans in name only.

  • Opinion: Treating unvaccinated: Medical facilities face competing ethical demands

    I was stunned to learn that my injured father-in-law was denied a private room — for an unvaccinated patient.

  • Biden prepares to sign massive infrastructure bill

    President Joe Biden called the bipartisan bill a monumental step forward.

  • 'This is impacting the whole city': Rochester community members try to curb school violence

    Concerned parents, teachers and first responders were among more than 100 people who voiced their concerns with the district and school safety.

  • Study: in-person schooling benefits outweigh COVID risks

    A new study looked at COVID-19 spread among schools and found that kids can safely remain in class with the proper mitigation measures.Why it matters: The toll of learning loss due to the pandemic has been enormous.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWith vaccines now approved for almost everyone older than 4 — and clear evidence that spread can be controlled in schools — classes should be able to remain open.What's happening: In a

  • Treasury among more government departments considering Stonewall links

    At least three more Government departments are considering their future association with the LGBT charity Stonewall, amid growing concern over its influence and controversial diversity scheme.

  • Rick Scott says GOP candidates should embrace Trump endorsements: 'Foolish' not to

    Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott said it would be “foolish” for Republican candidates going into the 2022 midterms not to embrace endorsements from former President Donald Trump

  • Tourists don colourful shoe covers to wade through Venice

    At 1.05 metres, the high tide was not high enough to activate the Mose flood barriers, which were launched last year to protect the fragile city from flooding during the so-called "acqua alta" or high water. Instead, walkways were set up for tourists and locals to cross St. Mark's Square without getting their feet wet. Venice’s floods are caused by a combination of factors exacerbated by climate change - from rising sea levels and unusually high tides to land subsidence that has caused the ground level of the city to sink.

  • Oil gains after U.S. passes infrastructure bill, Chinese exports rise

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday on the back of positive signs for global economic growth, supporting energy demand, while Saudi Arabia's state-owned producer Aramco raised the official selling price for its crude. Brent crude was up by 84 cents or 1% at $83.58 a barrel by 0609 GMT, after dropping nearly 2% last week. President Joe Biden on Saturday welcomed congressional passage of a long-delayed $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which may boost growth and demand for fuels.

  • An angel in my hour of need

    She lived in a small house, a few miles from my Idaho daughter Ashley. When I walked in the door, there sat Georganna, the angel who served me during the greatest need