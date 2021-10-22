High court keeps Texas abortion law, sets hearing

Esquire

From 'Call Me By Your Name' to 'The King', Timothée Chalamet has cemented himself as a Hollywood icon. Timothée Chalamet is perhaps best known for being the best thing that’s happened to peaches in pop culture since Roald Dahl's released his novel James and the Giant Peach in 1961. The past few years with buzzy releases have put him front and center, but he had a few roles in big films (like 2014 hit Interstellar) before his 2017 breakout, which saw him in both Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name and Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird (arguably, the best year for coming-of-age films in modern Oscar history).