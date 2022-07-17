High court lets verdict stand in Ventura hospital's sexual misconduct case

Dr. Soon K. Kim, owner of Signature Health Care Services, was questioned in 2019 during a trial involving sexual misconduct by a former employee of a Signature company, Vista del Mar in Ventura.

The California State Supreme Court said Wednesday it won't hear a challenge over court decisions that said a Ventura psychiatric hospital shared liability for an employee's sexual contact with patients.

The denial comes after an appellate court affirmed a Ventura County Superior Court jury's decision three years ago to award $13.4 million to three women who had been patients at Vista del Mar Hospital. The women said Juan Valencia, a mental health worker who was later fired, committed sexual acts with each of them in 2013 after they were admitted for care related to bipolar disorder and psychosis.

Valencia later pleaded guilty to three charges including rape of an incompetent person.

More: Jury awards $13.25 million in Vista del Mar sexual misconduct trial

Lawyers for Vista del Mar argued Valencia's sexual acts were hidden from employers with many taking place off campus. One of the three women, originally awarded $6.5 million, reached a post-trial settlement and dropped out of the case.

The jurors ruled the hospital, its parent company Signature Healthcare Services and Valencia shared responsibility. The Second District Court of Appeal upheld the verdict but ordered the trial court to examine whether Valencia's former employer is responsible for his share of payment.

Defendants challenged the appellate ruling, asking for a state supreme court review on when an employer can be held liable for a worker's actions. Health care industry groups including the California Hospital Association, the California Medical Association and the California Dental Association filed a brief supporting the defense.

Justices did not release a statement explaining the denial.

David Feldman, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said the supreme court's action helps protect vulnerable mental health patients by assigning more culpability to employers.

More: Local COVID hospitalizations rise, masks mandated on Navy base, CSU campus

Story continues

"It's fantastic. It really sets parameters," he said. "The wheels of justice move slowly. The system works."

The jury in 2019 split responsibility for payment of the award between the hospital, its parent company and Valencia. Tom Beach, an Oxnard lawyer representing Vista del Mar, declined comment Friday on the supreme court action but noted the appellate decision means questions still have to be answered about who pays what.

"The issues are now back in the trial court," he said.

Tom Kisken covers health care and other news for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tom.kisken@vcstar.com or 805-437-0255.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: To see more stories like this, subscribe here.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: State supreme court won't review psych hospital's sex misconduct case