High court marshal seeks enforcement of anti-picketing laws

Abortion-rights and anti-abortion demonstrators gather outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. Abortion, guns and religion _ a major change in the law in any one of these areas would have made for a fateful Supreme Court term. In its first full term together, the court's conservative majority ruled in all three and issued other significant decisions limiting the government's regulatory powers. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Larry Hogan
    American politician
  • Marc Elrich
    American politician

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland officials to step up the enforcement of laws she says prohibit picketing outside the homes of the justices who live in the state.

“For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have picketed Justices' homes,” Marshal Gail Curley wrote in the letters to GOP Gov. Larry Hogan and Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, which were dated Friday.

Curley wrote that both Maryland and Montgomery County laws “squarely prohibit picketing” at the justices' homes, and she asked the officials to direct police to “enforce” those provisions.

Justices' homes have been the target of protests since May, when a leaked draft opinion suggested the court was poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

The protests and threatening activities have “increased since May," Curley wrote, and have continued since the court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade was issued last week.

“Earlier this week, for example, 75 protesters loudly picketed at one Justice's home in Montgomery County for 20-30 minutes in the evening, then proceeded to picket at another Justice's home for 30 minutes, where the crowd grew to 100, and finally returned to the first Justice's home to picket for another 20 minutes," Curley wrote in the letter to Elrich. “This is exactly the kind of conduct that the Maryland and Montgomery County laws prohibit.”

Curley's request came about a month after a California man was found with a gun, knife and pepper spray near the Maryland home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after telling police he was planning to kill the justice. The man, Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, Calif., has been charged with attempting to murder a Justice of the United States.

Supreme Court justices living in Virginia have also become the target of protests. GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushed in May for a security perimeter around the homes of justices living in Fairfax County, but local officials rebuffed the request. He also attempted to create a new felony penalty for certain actions during demonstrations aimed at judges or other officers of a court, which state lawmakers rejected.

A spokeswoman for the Supreme Court provided copies of Curley's letters to reporters Saturday morning.

A spokeswoman for Montgomery County police referred a request for comment to a spokesman for Elrich. The spokesman did not immediately respond to an inquiry from The Associated Press.

Spokespeople for Hogan also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Supreme Court asks Maryland to bar protests at justices' homes

    The U.S. Supreme Court’s top security officer has asked Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to enforce laws barring picketing outside the Maryland homes of high court justices, saying protests and “threatening activity” have increased. Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley made the request in a July 1 letter to Hogan, noting that Maryland law prohibits people from intentionally assembling “in a manner that disrupts a person’s right to tranquility in the person’s home.” “I am writing to request that the Maryland State Police, in conjunction with local authorities as appropriate, enforce laws prohibiting picketing outside the homes of Supreme Court justices who live in Maryland,” Curley told Hogan, according to a copy of the letter posted on the Fox News website.

  • Spurred by the Supreme Court, a Nation Divides Along a Red-Blue Axis

    Pressed by Supreme Court decisions diminishing rights that liberals hold dear and expanding those cherished by conservatives, the United States appears to be drifting apart into separate nations, with diametrically opposed social, environmental and health policies. Call these the Disunited States. The most immediate breaking point is on abortion, as about half the country will soon limit or ban the procedure while the other half expands or reinforces access to reproductive rights. But the ideolo

  • Biden urged to do more to defend abortion rights: ‘This is a five-alarm fire’

    Furious Americans have taken to the streets, but many Democrats believe Biden has failed to capture the urgency and anger

  • Supreme Court asks Maryland officials to stop people picketing at justices’ houses

    Gail Curley, the Supreme Court’s marshal, has written to Maryland Gov.

  • Police probe ‘potential triple homicide’ after 3 children and mother found dead in Minnesota lake

    ‘There’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children,’ sheriff says

  • Dems meddle in Trump-Hogan proxy war in Maryland

    The former president and the moderate GOP governor have endorsed rival candidates in the Republican primary to succeed Hogan.

  • Stuck bags add to tangles at Paris airports amid travel boom

    Airlines worked Saturday to deliver luggage to passengers around the world after a technical breakdown left at least 1,500 bags stuck at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport, the latest of several tangles hitting travelers this summer. The airport’s baggage sorting system had a technical malfunction Friday that caused 15 flights to depart without luggage, leaving about 1,500 bags on the ground, according to the airport operating company. The airport handled about 1,300 flights overall Friday, the operator said.

  • The US can still fight climate change, but only the hard and expensive ways

    The agency’s remaining options for curbing power plants’ carbon emissions are narrower, more onerous, and more expensive for power companies.

  • 1-year-old dies after being left in hot car outside a Walgreens in Georgia for hours

    A 1-year-old has died after being left inside a hot car parked outside a Walgreens store in Danielsville, Georgia.

  • From AM to PM, the fickle force of government is with you

    When you groggily roll out of bed and make breakfast, the government edges up to your kitchen table, too. The government makes sure you can see the nutrients in your cereal. The government also tends to your coffee, mandating that no more than 10% of your beans be moldy.

  • Hesperia truck driver killed in 'random attack', family left reeling

    Joey Madeira was remembered as a jokester who was fiercely protective of his family.

  • Afghan clerics' assembly urges recognition of Taliban govt

    A three-day assembly of Islamic clerics and tribal elders in the Afghan capital concluded Saturday with pledges of support for the Taliban and calls on the international community to recognize the country's Taliban-led government. The meeting in Kabul was tailored along the lines of Afghanistan’s traditional Loya Jirgas — regular councils of elders, leaders and prominent figures meant to deliberate Afghan policy issues. Women were not allowed to attend, unlike the last Loya Jirga that was held under the previous, U.S.-backed government.

  • Busy Philipps Arrested Outside Supreme Court Wearing 'I Will Aid And Abet Abortion' Shirt

    “We will not back down, we will not give in and we will not stop fighting until there is equality for all Americans,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

  • Planned Parenthood Votes rolls out $3 million TV buy hitting Oz on abortion

    Planned Parenthood Votes on Thursday rolled out a $3 million television ad buy in Pennsylvania on Thursday hitting Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz over his stance on abortion access. The 30-second ad accuses Oz of wanting to make the procedure “a crime in Pennsylvania” and being “too extreme” for the state on the issue. Oz…

  • Anderson U. clarifies stance after teacher loses job; LGBTQ activists demand change

    As Anderson University issued a letter to clarify its statement of Christian faith, LGBTQ activists say 139 people have pledged to pull funding.

  • How an 'inflammatory' Facebook post led to a killing and sectarian tension in India

    Two weeks before a Hindu tailor in India was hacked to death by two Muslim men who filmed the act, he was briefly detained by police after a rival tailor accused him of an "inflammatory" Facebook post on Prophet Mohammad. Kanhaiyalal Teli's son told Reuters his father had reposted a Facebook post in support of a now-suspended spokesperson of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party, whose incendiary remarks about the Prophet in a television debate had led to national and international outrage in June. "My father was a very good man, he never had any issues with anyone," Teli's 20-year-old son Yash, his head shaven as per Hindu custom after a parent dies, told Reuters.

  • China urges U.S. to fulfill climate duties after Supreme Court ruling

    The United States must meet its international obligations on climate change and do more than "shout slogans", China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling limiting Washington's ability to cut power sector emissions. The Supreme Court voted to constrain the authority of the U.S.'s Environmental Protection Agency to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing coal- and gas-fired power plants under the Clean Air Act, sparking dismay among environmentalists. Zhao told reporters at a regular briefing that the ruling had been criticised by the international community, adding that "it is not enough to just shout slogans to tackle climate change".

  • Ga. man arrested after stabbing 4 family members, self, police say

    Police he stabbed one of the family members and the others got stabbed while trying to disarm him.

  • Mosquitoes sniff out hosts infected with certain viruses, researchers find

    Smell can be a powerful motivator.

  • Tesla's 2Q sales drop amid supply chain, pandemic problems

    Tesla's sales from April through June fell to their lowest quarterly level since last fall as supply chain issues and pandemic restrictions in China hobbled production of its electric vehicles. The last time Tesla sold fewer vehicles globally was in the third quarter of 2021 when it delivered 241,000. Tesla's sales drop may be a harbinger of weaker second-quarter earnings for the Austin, Texas, company, which is the world's top-seller of battery-powered vehicles and has posted net profits for nearly three years.