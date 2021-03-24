High court mulls police power to enter homes without warrant

JESSICA GRESKO
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday weighed when police can enter homes without a warrant, with the justices making up scenarios involving elderly neighbors, a cat in a tree, a mask-less social gathering and even a Van Gogh painting to help them resolve the case.

While some of the examples were lighthearted, the case concerned a man whose wife was worried that he might kill himself. Police entered his Rhode Island home without a warrant and seized two handguns. The man said a ruling against him would give police a blank check to enter homes without a warrant if they were performing a “community caretaking” function.

During the arguments, it seemed clear both liberal and conservative justices believe police should be able to enter a home in limited circumstances, though they worried about how to ensure police aren't given too much leeway. Using hypothetical scenarios is one way the justices test the boundaries of various legal theories, and they came up with many Wednesday.

Chief Justice John Roberts asked whether police officers could enter the home of an elderly woman if they were told she was never late but missed a dinner date with neighbors and wasn't answering her phone.

“The police are violating the Constitution because they walk in the back door to make sure she's not lying on the floor?” he said skeptically during 90 minutes of arguments the court heard by phone because of the coronavirus pandemic. Later, Roberts wanted to know whether officers could enter a fenced backyard to get a cat out of a tree if the cat's owners were away or whether they could go into a home to save a Van Gogh painting if water was dripping on the artwork.

Other justices also tested the potential limits on police's authority. Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked whether, in a town with a high rate of coronavirus infections, police could enter a home if they saw through the window “a lot of people gathered together that are not wearing masks.”

Justice Samuel Alito said what troubles people about a “caretaking exception” is that “doesn't seem to have any clear boundaries.” Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked whether officers in the case at hand could have taken “not just the gun but any bat, knife, anything else that in their judgment this man could have used" to kill himself.

Prior court decisions allow police to enter a home without a warrant in emergencies. Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggested allowing police warrantless entry into homes for community caretaking is most likely to be relevant in two scenarios: when an elderly person hasn't been heard from and where there are potential suicide concerns. He suggested he was worried about police officers “backing away from going into houses” in those scenarios.

The case heard by the justices involved a Rhode Island couple, Edward and Kim Caniglia. In 2015, during an argument in their home in Cranston, Edward Caniglia put a gun on their home's dining room table and told his wife: "Why don’t you just shoot me and get me out of my misery?"

The weapon turned out to be unloaded, and Kim Caniglia ultimately spent the night at a motel. But she called police the next day when her husband didn't answer her phone call. She told police she thought he might be suicidal.

Police spoke with Edward Caniglia at his home and he told officers he was fine. But he agreed to go to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, his lawyers say, after being promised that his two handguns wouldn't be seized if he did. After an evaluation, he was discharged, but while he was away, police entered his home without a warrant and took his guns anyway. The weapons were only returned after he sued.

The Biden administration is urging the court to side with the officers.

The case is Caniglia v. Strom, 20-157.

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-state trooper accused of sexually assaulting women while on duty, Texas cops say

    Officials believe there could be other victims.

  • Pacaso raises $75M, goes from launch to unicorn in 5 months

    Pacaso, a less-than-one-year-old startup that is out to give more people a chance at second home ownership, announced Wednesday that it has received $75 million in growth funding at a $1 billion valuation. Greycroft and Global Founders Capital co-led the $75 million in equity financing, which is notable for a few reasons. Former Zillow executives Austin Allison and (CEO and co-founder) Spencer Rascoff came up with the concept of Pacaso after leaving Zillow together about 18 months ago.

  • One in three spot hate speech in online videos

    Research suggests that a third of people have seen online hate videos in the last three months.

  • LA's socially conscious bank challenger, Aspiration, launches a carbon offset credit card

    Aspiration, the financial services business for socially conscious consumers, is back with another environmentally friendly offering for its customers -- this time, it's a credit card. The Los Angeles-based company, which has raised roughly $250 million from investors including the celebrities Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Downey Jr.'s Footprint Coalition and Orlando Bloom, and more traditional institutional investors like AlphaEdison, Capricorn Investment Group, the Omidyar Network and Allen & Co., wouldn't say much about the terms of the card or the credit limits available. What Aspiration co-founder and CEO Andrei Cherny did discuss was the company's sense of the significance of its new offering.

  • Underdog 'Cats? Pick against Villanova at your own peril

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) The odds are against Villanova making a run to the Elite Eight. Well, at least among the bettors: Las Vegas has No. 1 seed Baylor a healthy 6 1/2-point favorite to beat the Wildcats on Saturday in a regional semifinal game. Inside Villanova's locker room - or even outside, where the fifth-seeded Wildcats passed the time in their Indianapolis bubble playing football and pickleball - the probability of advancing in the NCAA Tournament remained in play.

  • Kyle Busch offers advice to Noah Gragson on dealing with extra attention

    Kyle Busch has experience with dealing in with the spotlight and negative attention. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion offers his words of wisdom for Noah Gragson.

  • Cats Are More Indifferent Than Dogs to People Who Harm Their Owners, New Study Reveals

    The study, which was previously conducted on dogs, started with cats watching their owners unsuccessfully attempt to open a clear container before asking a nearby stranger for help

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Sony 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Have you ever wondered what your returns would be today if you invested in Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) 10 years ago? Sony Corporation is a Japanese corporation that is a leading provider of audio/video electronics and information technology products. Sony Corporation comprises Sony Pictures, Sony Music, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony Electronics, and Sony Corporation Of America. Sony was founded on May 7, 1946, by Masaru Ibuka and the company is headquartered in Kōnan Minato, Tokyo. They operate as the largest video game company in the world and is one of the top music publishers in the United States in terms of its market share. Their gaming revenue exceeded $25 billion last year after they released the Playstation 5, which is the most popular video game console. Sony Pictures Entertainment's global operations specialize in motion picture production, television production, television networks, and digital content creation. Sony Music Entertainment is a global recording company that has signed some of the largest musical artists and bands in the world. Their largest company is Sony Music Publishing which is a global music publisher and is home to some of the most famous music songwriters. Sony was first seen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 1958 and later in September 1970 the company was listed on the New York Stock Exchange. If you'd invested $1,000 in SONY Corp on March 23, 2011, today that investment would be worth $3,405.97. This investment would have an annual rate of return of 13.02% and you would have made a total profit of $2,405.97. Shares of Sony have shot up nearly 80% over the past year and they recently announced the upcoming launch of their diagonal CMOS image sensor. In January 2021, Sony unveiled the Airpeak Aircraft AI robotics brand which was designed to help further the company's footprint in the drone technology industry. Sony's revenue in 2021 has already exceeded $76 billion and their current earnings per share equal $4.37. For years they have been recognized for their ability to innovate and for the quality of their many products. If Sony can build upon this momentum their stock will continue to be an enticing investment on the market. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga5 Best Resources for Millennials Without PensionsLet's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • Black South Carolina police captain had ‘the talk’ with his sons. He hopes that life moment won’t be necessary.

    Capt. Mike Aikens has been a police officer for nearly 18 years. He's also had "the talk" with his sons on what to do when stopped by police.

  • DHS looking at tracking travel of domestic extremists

    Law enforcement sources say that Homeland Security is investigating monitoring movements of U.S. extremists and white supremacists.

  • Biden: President and Jill meet with women’s soccer team for Equal Pay Day

    Live updates on US politics from the White House

  • Americans leaving mega-blue, debt ridden 'failed states' like California: Schlapp

    ACU Chair Matt Schlapp discusses why the conservatism center of gravity is shifting to red states like Florida and Texas.

  • US sinks below Mongolia and Argentina in global ranking for freedom

    Racial inequality, money in politics, and rise in polarisation reasons for 11-point drop for US in global freedom rankings

  • Dow Jones Erases Gains As Stocks Fade Into The Close; Tech Stocks Sell Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased earlier gains while the major indexes all sold off in afternoon trading.

  • Reports: Bucs keep Ndamukong Suh, extend LT Donovan Smith

    As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reload for a run at a repeat championship, they're keeping a couple of critical 300-pounders in the fold. Offensive tackle Donovan Smith agreed on a two-year, $31.8 million contract extension through 2023 that now includes $30 million guaranteed over the next two seasons, per multiple reports. Smith was in the final year of his contract and could have become a free agent in March 2022.

  • US STOCKS-Stocks slide as stimulus, infrastructure costs spook investors

    U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday as concerns about the cost of infrastructure spending and potential tax hikes to pay for President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill weighed on investors who also fear further downside in the market. Remarks by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the U.S. economy remains in crisis from the pandemic as she defended developing plans for future tax increases to pay for the new public investments put investors on alert. Yellen spoke at a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also addressed the committee.

  • My Favorite Tinted Moisturizers for Youthful-Looking Skin Without the Hassle

    Moisture, tint, and SPF. These multi-tasking products will protect your face and make your complexion flawless.

  • Baker who went to Supreme Court to avoid baking wedding cake now being sued over transgender woman’s birthday order

    “The message would be that he agrees that a gender transition is something to be celebrated,” baker’s lawyer argues

  • The DOJ is creating maps from subpoenaed cell phone data to identify rioters involved with the Capitol insurrection

    Newly unsealed court records show how the DOJ used subpoenaed cell phone data to map out the involvement of Capitol protestors on January 6.