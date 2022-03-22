High court overturns decision throwing out Long Branch man's attempted murder conviction

FREEHOLD - A divided state Supreme Court reversed an appellate court decision throwing out the attempted murder conviction of a 33-year-old Long Branch man and invalidating a new requirement set forth by the appellate court for police interrogating suspects.

In reversing the appellate panel’s decision in the conviction of Anthony Sims for the 2014 attempted murder in Red Bank of Perry Veney, a 3-2 majority on the court threw out a new rule that required police to inform suspects of charges they faced before seeking to question them, even in cases where charges had not yet been filed.

In a case closely watched by prosecutors and defense attorneys, the majority on the high court said in its decision the Appellate Division’s expansion of pre-existing rules was “unwarranted and impractical."

The Supreme Court also reversed the Appellate Division’s ruling in the case that the victim’s testimony at a pretrial hearing was inadmissible at Sims’ 2017 trial.

The high court ruled that Veney’s testimony at the pretrial hearing was admissible against Sims because Veney refused to testify at the trial.

The pretrial hearing centered on Veney’s hospital-bed identification of Sims as the person who shot him.

The Supreme Court sent the case back to the Appellate Division to consider claims made by Sims in his appeal that his 50-year sentence for the crime was too long and that his conviction should be thrown out on the grounds of alleged prosecutorial misconduct based on comments prosecutors made at the trial. Those issues were not decided when the Appellate Division, in its decision last year, reversed Sims’ convictions for attempted murder and weapons offenses and ordered a new trial.

Veney, 36, of Long Branch, was shot 12 times at close range and severely injured while sitting in a car in the driveway of his grandmother’s house in Red Bank on April 9, 2014. After initially telling police he didn’t know who shot him, Veney, from his hospital bed, identified Sims as his assailant.

Veney, later charged with the murder of Sims’ brother, refused to testify at Sims’ trial and is awaiting trial in the 2015 shooting death of Rasheen “BJ" Palmer, Sims’ sibling.

When Sims was brought in by detectives for questioning about Veney being shot, Monmouth County prosecutor’s Detective Brian Weisbrot advised Sims of his rights to remain silent and to have an attorney present, and that he was under arrest for assault.

Sims proceeded to give a statement to detectives in which he denied any role in the shooting. However, he made some potentially incriminating statements, including that his daughter’s mother frequently gave him rides in a car matching the description of a vehicle pictured on surveillance footage in the area of the shooting.

The appellate court ruled that Sims’ statement was inadmissible because police did not tell him the real reason for which he was being arrested when he agreed to be questioned by them.

When Sims agreed to be questioned, the charges weren’t filed against him. The appellate court said Weisbrot was mistaken when he told Sims he was being arrested for assault when, in reality, Sims faced much more serious charges, including attempted murder.

“Once arrested, defendant was entitled to be informed of the charge for which he was being placed under arrest before deciding whether to waive his right against self-incrimination," the appellate court said.

The high court, in reversing the Appellate Division, noted that pre-existing rules already require police to inform suspects of charges against them before an interrogation when charges are already filed, but, when no charges are yet filed, police should not be required to speculate about what the charges will be.

“The Appellate Division’s rule relies not on an objective statement of the charges pending against the arrestee, but on an officer’s prediction, based on information learned to date in developing an investigation, of what charges may be filed," Justice Anne M. Paterson wrote in the opinion, which Justice Lee A. Solomon and Chief Justice Stuart Rabner joined.

As noted by Judge Ronald J. Susswein in a dissenting opinion at the appellate level, “even where there is probable cause for an arrest, there may be insufficient information about the victim’s injuries, the arrestee’s mental state, and other key issues to enable an officer to accurately identify the charges," the majority opinion said.

“The officers need not speculate about additional charges that may later be brought or the potential amendment of pending charges," the majority opinion said.

High court Justice Barry T. Albin, in a dissenting opinion joined by Justice Fabiana Pierre-Louis, agreed that officers shouldn’t speculate about additional charges that could be filed against a defendant, but said the court’s majority opinion will now encourage them to “game the system."

In Sims’ case, no one disputed the defendant was arrested for attempted murder, but they denied him that critical information, which he needed in order to make an informed decision about waiving his right to remain silent, Albin said.

“Officers will now know that a delay in the filing of the criminal complaint will allow them to withhold from the arrested defendant the true nature of the charges before the interrogation begins, as occurred here," Albin wrote. “The State should be made to walk square corners. The shortcut the majority permits, allowing the police to arrest a person and keep him in the dark about the reasons for his arrest, will erode faith in our criminal justice system."

Supporting the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office in arguing for the reversal of the appellate court decision were the state Attorney General’s Office and the County Prosecutor’s Association of New Jersey.

Supporting the New Jersey Public Defender’s Office in unsuccessfully arguing to uphold the appellate court was the Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers of New Jersey.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press