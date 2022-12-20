High court rebukes AG Carr for seeking Cobb killer's execution

Dec. 20—The Supreme Court of Georgia ruled unanimously Tuesday that Attorney General Chris Carr's office violated an agreement with defense attorneys when, earlier this year, the office sought the execution of convicted murderer Virgil Delano Presnell Jr.

Presnell is Georgia's longest-serving death row inmate, and has been awaiting execution since 1976 when he was convicted of the murder of Cobb County eight-year-old Lori Smith and rape of her 10-year-old friend.

Carr's office attempted to carry out the execution in May at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson. But the night prior, a Fulton County judge sided with Presnell's attorneys in ruling the state had broken the terms of an agreement on when executions would resume after the pandemic.

In April 2021, the attorney general's office negotiated an agreement with defense attorneys laying out a series of COVID-related conditions for when executions would resume. The first execution was set to be Billy Raulerson, who was sentenced to death in 1996 for the murder of three people.

But Presnell's attorneys say that in April 2022, Raulerson's lawyers were on vacation when the execution would have been carried out. Presnell was then bumped up to the top of the list.

The Federal Defender Program, representing Presnell, argued the agreement should be considered a binding contract violated by Carr's office. The short notice of the execution, they said, gave them little time to prepare for Presnell's clemency hearing, thereby violating his rights.

The execution was blocked indefinitely by Fulton Superior Court Judge Shermela Williams, and was never carried out within the permitted seven-day window.

Carr's office appealed to the high court, arguing the agreement was not a contract, and that the attorneys responsible for it had no authority to make such a contract.

But attorneys for the state were grilled by justices during a September hearing, with Justice Charlie Bethel and others nonplussed by the state's argument that the agreement was non-binding.

"As a citizen — to listen to my government tell me that I'm not as good as my word if I found a technicality around it — it is hard for me to imagine why the state of Georgia would insist that something is not a contract, when it's clearly what it agreed to do," Bethel said in September.

That chilly treatment would prove a precursor to Tuesday's ruling. Justice Carla Wong McMillian, in a majority opinion, upheld Williams' ruling. No justices dissented.

"The State has not cited a single case, nor are we aware of one, in which our appellate courts have adopted a per se rule that e-mails cannot create a written contract sufficient to waive sovereign immunity," McMillian wrote.

Carr's office declined to comment on the decision, and it's unclear if and when the state will seek to execute Presnell.

In a concurring opinion, Justice Bethel offered a stern rebuke to Carr's office in finding "the State elected to attempt to avoid honoring the agreement they made" with the Federal Defender Program.

Bethel writes elsewhere, "Government is often an accidental vector of our society's cynicism. It really should avoid being an intentional one ... If the law allowed the State to avoid fulfilling the promises it made here, this Court would be bound to allow that. For the reasons explained in the opinion of the Court, however, the law thankfully does not allow that avoidance here. It's a shame anyone thought it appropriate to ask."