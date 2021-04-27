High Court to rule on Boris Johnson's decision to back Priti Patel in bullying row

Charles Hymas
·3 min read
A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel speaking during the debate on the second reading of the Government's Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, in a socially distanced, hybrid session at the House of Commons, in central London on March 15, 2021. (Photo by JESSICA TAYLOR / various sources / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO USE FOR ENTERTAINMENT, SATIRICAL, ADVERTISING PURPOSES - MANDATORY CREDIT " AFP PHOTO / - Jessica Taylor/AFP via Getty Images

The High Court will rule on Boris Johnson’s decision to back Priti Patel for her alleged breach of ministerial rules over bullying claims.

The court has decided to allow a full judicial review of Mr Johnson’s decision to disregard the findings of his adviser on ministerial standards to back the Home Secretary in the bullying row.

Sir Alex Allan left his advisory role in Downing Street after Mr Johnson contradicted his advice by judging that Ms Patel did not breach the rules, despite being found to have bullied staff.

At a hearing in London on Tuesday, the High Court’s Mr Justice Linden granted the civil service union, the First Division Association (FDA), permission for a full hearing of its judicial review claim.

The FDA is challenging Mr Johnson's decision that Ms Patel's conduct did not breach the ministerial code.

The case dates back to February last year when her permanent secretary Sir Philip Rutnam resigned and accused her of a "vicious and orchestrated" briefing campaign against him.

Philip Rutnam - News Scans

Sir Philip accused Ms Patel of bullying her subordinates and claimed constructive dismissal which was settled last month with a pay out of £340,000.

In an investigation into Ms Patel's behaviour, published in November, Sir Alex found she had not always treated civil servants with "consideration and respect".

He concluded that Ms Patel's behaviour, which was said to include some occasions of shouting and swearing, met the definition of bullying adopted by the Civil Service.

Ministers are usually expected to resign if they breach the code but Mr Johnson, who is its arbiter, judged that Ms Patel had not fallen foul of the rules.

Mr Justice Linden said that, while it was arguable that Mr Johnson was entitled to rely on his own interpretation of the word "bullying" when reaching his decision, it was also arguable that the court may be persuaded that the word should be interpreted in the context of the Civil Service staff policies.

Home Secretary Priti Patel speaking in November 2020, below:

The judge who hears the full case will also have to decide whether the court is capable of determining the issue and whether the FDA has standing to bring the claim.

Dave Penman, the union's general secretary, said in a statement: "The ministerial code is the only means by which civil servants can raise complaints against the conduct of ministers and it is vital that decisions on this are subject to the rule of law.

Ministers should be held to the same standards of conduct as civil servants.

"We welcome the opportunity now granted to argue that point fully that the Prime Minister erred in his interpretation of the ministerial code when deciding that the Home Secretary did not break the code."

