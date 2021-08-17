High court sanctions Ottawa County judge

Aug. 17—COLUMBUS — Ottawa County Common Pleas Judge Bruce Winters can avoid a six-month suspension of his law license if he takes a three-hour course on ex parte communications or the proper use of social media by a judge, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

The discipline stems from a Facebook conversation and phone calls the three-term judge had with Keith Blumensaadt, a man he'd once supervised as a probation officer, regarding multiple felony charges and civil actions involving him and others that were pending before his court.

"Winters engaged in inappropriate ex parte communications and failed to disqualify himself from several cases in which his impartiality could reasonably be questioned," the Supreme Court unanimously found. "However, the record does not suggest that Winters' misconduct led him to reach any improper or biased outcome."

The court largely accepted the discipline that the the Board of Professional Conduct recommended after Judge Winters admitted to engaging in the multiple conversations with Blumensaadt.

But the Supreme Court went a step further in deciding that the course Judge Winters must take as a condition of his suspended six-month suspension must be in addition to courses he would normally have to take as a judge.

The judge's Columbus attorney, Charles J. Kettlewell, said the result was what was expected.

"It's a case of Judge Winters having a big heart and perhaps letting lines blur between being a good fellow citizen and the need to keep a distance to be a good judge," he said. "The result was a good result. Ottawa County has every reason to continue to have confidence in him. I certainly do."

Judge Winters had previously presided over criminal cases involving Blumensaadt and had also issued a civil stalking protection order against him. The judge later testified that he had previously disclosed his prior connection to the attorneys involved and that they had agreed that he could preside over Blumensaadt's case.

But the judge and Blumensaadt later became Facebook Messenger "friends," regularly communicating with each other between July 22 and Dec. 19, 2019. There were also real-time audio conversations in which they discussed personal and professional subjects, including cases over which Judge Winters had presided.

On Aug. 21, 2019, Blumensaadt sent the judge a Facebook message asking him not to set an affordable bond for a particular defendant who he said had sold heroin to his daughter. The judge released the defendant on a recognizance bond and later presided over the man's trial, ultimately sentencing him to two years in prison with credit for time served.

The judge also agreed to modify a civil protection order to allow Blumensaadt to attend his mother's funeral even though people he'd been ordered to stay away from would also be present.

The Supreme Court found that the judge violated the Code of Judicial Conduct by not disclosing the fact that he'd communicated with a third-party about the case outside the presence of the lawyers involved.

"We further find that Winters' conduct failed to promote public confidence in the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary and created an appearance of impropriety," the high court ruled.

In addition to serving as a probation officer, Judge Winters' career has included roles as a police officer, assistant prosecutor, and court magistrate. He was first elected judge in 2008 and was re-elected to two more six-year terms.

